17.04.2023 15:26:55
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: confirms todays date as the Transaction Effective Date under its amended Notes
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Luxembourg, 17 April 2023 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) announces that certain amendments to each series of the Notes (as defined below) issued by Adler Group and substituted by its wholly-owned English subsidiary, AGPS BondCo PLC (AGPS), have become effective as of todays date (the Transaction Effective Date).
On 26 January 2023, AGPS launched a restructuring plan under Part 26A of the English Companies Act to facilitate the amendment of the following series of notes:
On 20 February 2023, AGPS filed an explanatory statement with the High Court of Justice of England and Wales (the Court) proposing certain amendments to each series of the Notes (the Proposed Amendments). On 12 April 2023, the Court issued a sanction order approving the Proposed Amendments (the Sanction Order).
Following the Sanction Order and pursuant to the terms and conditions of each series of the Notes, Adler Group hereby confirms todays date as the Transaction Effective Date (as defined in each series of the Notes), on which the Proposed Amendments to each series of the Notes have been unconditionally implemented.
Contact
Investor Relations:
17.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1609411
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1609411 17.04.2023 CET/CEST
