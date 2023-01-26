EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

Adler Group S.A.: Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter



26.01.2023 / 16:05 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 26 January 2023 Reference is made to the public announcements issued by Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) on or around 25 November 2022, 9 December 2022 and 12 January 2023 in respect of a lock-up agreement signed on 25 November 2022 by a steering committee of bondholders (the Lock Up Agreement) and agreement on the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring (the Restructuring).

In connection therewith, AGPS BondCo PLC (the Plan Company) has today issued a practice statement letter in respect of a proposed restructuring plan pursuant to Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 in order to facilitate the implementation of the Restructuring (the Practice Statement Letter or PSL) addressed to, among others, holders of any of the following series of senior unsecured notes issued by Adler Group (the Plan Creditors):

400,000,000 1.500 per cent. notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS1652965085).

400,000,000 3.250 per cent. notes due 2025 (ISIN: XS2010029663).

700,000,000 1.875 per cent. notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS2283224231).

400,000,000 2.750 per cent. notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS2248826294).

500,000,000 2.250 per cent. notes due 2027 (ISIN: XS2336188029).

800,000,000 2.250 per cent. notes due 2029 (ISIN: XS2283225477).

GLAS Specialist Services Limited (the Information Agent) has set up the Plan Portal (accessible via the Plan Website at https://glas.agency/investor_reporting/adler-group/) and the Plan Creditors are encouraged to contact the Information Agent to obtain access where the PSL may be downloaded.

Plan Creditors that have any questions relating to accessing the Plan Portal, the PSL and its contents may contact the Information Agent using the contact details below:

GLAS Specialist Services Limited

55 Ludgate Hill, Level 1, West

London, EC4M 7JW

Attention: Transaction Management Group/Adler

Phone: +44 20 3597 2940

Facsimile: +44 20 3070 0113

Email: lm@glas.agency

Plan Website: https://glas.agency/investor_reporting/adler-group/

Contact

Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

F +352 203 015 00

E investorrelations@adler-group.com