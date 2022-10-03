|
03.10.2022 09:55:46
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: Option period for tender commitment of shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. expired
|
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous
Option period for tender commitment of shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. expired
Luxembourg, 3 October 2022 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) announces that, as expected, the option period for the irrevocable tender commitment for 63% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP) granted to LEG Immobilien SE (LEG) has expired last Friday, 30 September 2022, without a public tender offer. Already on 3 August 2022, LEG had publicly declared its decision to refrain from a public tender offer for the shares of BCP and thus not to make use of the tender commitment concluded with Adler Groups subsidiary Adler Real Estate AG (ADLER) in December 2021.
The Executive Board of ADLER continues to evaluate all options for the valuable investment in BCP, taking into account the interests of all stakeholders. Given the high quality of BCPs portfolio, ADLER is convinced to find a good solution within a reasonable period and has mandated an advisor to assist in this process.
Contact
Investor Relations:
P +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com
Contact:
Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO
