EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: Real estate financing of just under EUR 140 million extended

11.01.2023 12:00:05

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Financing
11.01.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Adler Group S.A.: Real estate financing of just under EUR 140 million extended

Luxembourg, 11 January 2023 Adler Group S.A. ("Adler") announces today that it has extended an existing real estate financing with a quantum of almost EUR 140 million for companies of Adler. The term of the loan, issued by a leading German real estate bank, has been extended by two years until the end of 2024. With the extension, the conditions were adjusted to the current market conditions.

The loan serves the ongoing financing of existing real estate portfolios and is secured by land in Berlin. The extension is a further step in the stabilization and financial security of the company.

 

Contact

Investor Relations:
P +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com

 


Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
