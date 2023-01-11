EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: Real estate financing of just under EUR 140 million extended

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Financing

Adler Group S.A.: Real estate financing of just under EUR 140 million extended



11.01.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adler Group S.A.: Real estate financing of just under EUR 140 million extended

Luxembourg, 11 January 2023 Adler Group S.A. ("Adler") announces today that it has extended an existing real estate financing with a quantum of almost EUR 140 million for companies of Adler. The term of the loan, issued by a leading German real estate bank, has been extended by two years until the end of 2024. With the extension, the conditions were adjusted to the current market conditions.

The loan serves the ongoing financing of existing real estate portfolios and is secured by land in Berlin. The extension is a further step in the stabilization and financial security of the company.

Contact

Investor Relations:

P +352 278 456 710

F +352 203 015 00

E investorrelations@adler-group.com