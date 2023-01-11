|
11.01.2023 12:00:05
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: Real estate financing of just under EUR 140 million extended
|
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Financing
Adler Group S.A.: Real estate financing of just under EUR 140 million extended
Luxembourg, 11 January 2023 Adler Group S.A. ("Adler") announces today that it has extended an existing real estate financing with a quantum of almost EUR 140 million for companies of Adler. The term of the loan, issued by a leading German real estate bank, has been extended by two years until the end of 2024. With the extension, the conditions were adjusted to the current market conditions.
The loan serves the ongoing financing of existing real estate portfolios and is secured by land in Berlin. The extension is a further step in the stabilization and financial security of the company.
Contact
Investor Relations:
