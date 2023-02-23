|
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: Termination by two members of the minority group of noteholders ineffective
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Adler Group S.A.: Termination by two members of the minority group of noteholders ineffective
Luxembourg, 23 February 2023 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) notifies, in the interests of full transparency, that two members of the minority group of holders of AGPS BondCo PLC (AGPS BondCo) notes due 2029 (ISIN XS2283225477) have terminated notes of various classes with an aggregate principal amount of approximately EUR 192.8 million.
AGPS BondCo, Adler Group and their respective advisors are of the view that the termination is ineffective and serves primarily to disrupt the stabilisation process that is supported by a large majority of noteholders.
AGPS BondCo and Adler Group expressly reserve all rights in connection with the invalid termination, in particular any claims for injunctive relief and damages.
Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com
