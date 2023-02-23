23.02.2023 19:28:04

EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: Termination by two members of the minority group of noteholders ineffective

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
23.02.2023 / 19:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 23 February 2023 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) notifies, in the interests of full transparency, that two members of the minority group of holders of AGPS BondCo PLC (AGPS BondCo) notes due 2029 (ISIN XS2283225477) have terminated notes of various classes with an aggregate principal amount of approximately EUR 192.8 million.

AGPS BondCo, Adler Group and their respective advisors are of the view that the termination is ineffective and serves primarily to disrupt the stabilisation process that is supported by a large majority of noteholders.

AGPS BondCo and Adler Group expressly reserve all rights in connection with the invalid termination, in particular any claims for injunctive relief and damages.

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

F +352 203 015 00

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

 


Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
1567521  23.02.2023 CET/CEST

