28.02.2023 12:51:56
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: Update on Lock-Up Agreement and new money process following Restructuring Plan Convening Hearing
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Luxembourg, 28 February 2023 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) refers to
By an order dated 27 February 2023 handed down at the Plan Convening Hearing (the Convening Order) in relation to the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 between AGPS BondCo PLC and certain of its creditors (the Restructuring Plan), the High Court of Justice of England and Wales has granted AGPS BondCo PLC leave to convene creditor meetings on 16 March 2023 (the Plan Meetings).
As a consequence of the adjustments to the Restructuring Plan timetable prescribed by the Convening Order, and as further detailed in the explanatory statement published to plan creditors in respect of the Restructuring Plan:
For the avoidance of doubt, and as notified previously in the New Money Announcement, the New Money Funding Commitment Deadline, being the date and time by which a Plan Creditor is required to execute and deliver a Commitment Letter if it intends to commit to provide the New Money Funding shall remain 11:59 p.m. (London Time) on 31 March 2023.
Contact
Investor Relations:
28.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1570861
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1570861 28.02.2023 CET/CEST
|31.05.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
