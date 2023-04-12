|
12.04.2023 12:10:58
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. welcomes approval of restructuring plan under English law
|
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
PRESS RELEASE
Adler Group welcomes approval of restructuring plan under English law
Luxembourg, 12 April 2023 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) welcomes the approval by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales of the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 of AGPS BondCo PLC, a 100% subsidiary of Adler Group.
With the sanctioning, material requirements for the implementation of the amendments of the terms and conditions of the notes of AGPS BondCo PLC are being met and new money will be provided by a group of bondholders.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group, Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten, says: With the positive court decision of the High Court in London, we may now finally implement our restructuring plan. At this point, we need to find an auditor for Adler to be able to present audited financial statements as well.
The funding of the new money is subject to the fulfilment of further closing conditions.
Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com
12.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1605891
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1605891 12.04.2023 CET/CEST
