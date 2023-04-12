12.04.2023 12:10:58

EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. welcomes approval of restructuring plan under English law

12.04.2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Luxembourg, 12 April 2023 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) welcomes the approval by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales of the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 of AGPS BondCo PLC, a 100% subsidiary of Adler Group.

With the sanctioning, material requirements for the implementation of the amendments of the terms and conditions of the notes of AGPS BondCo PLC are being met and new money will be provided by a group of bondholders.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group, Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten, says: With the positive court decision of the High Court in London, we may now finally implement our restructuring plan. At this point, we need to find an auditor for Adler to be able to present audited financial statements as well.

The funding of the new money is subject to the fulfilment of further closing conditions.

 

 

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations:

 

T +352 278 456 710

 

F +352 203 015 00

 

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

 

 


Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
