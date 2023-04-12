EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. welcomes approval of restructuring plan under English law

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

Adler Group S.A. welcomes approval of restructuring plan under English law



12.04.2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Adler Group welcomes approval of restructuring plan under English law

Luxembourg, 12 April 2023 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) welcomes the approval by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales of the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 of AGPS BondCo PLC, a 100% subsidiary of Adler Group.

With the sanctioning, material requirements for the implementation of the amendments of the terms and conditions of the notes of AGPS BondCo PLC are being met and new money will be provided by a group of bondholders.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group, Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten, says: With the positive court decision of the High Court in London, we may now finally implement our restructuring plan. At this point, we need to find an auditor for Adler to be able to present audited financial statements as well.

The funding of the new money is subject to the fulfilment of further closing conditions.

