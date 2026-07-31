EQS-News: Adler strengthens its real estate portfolio

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Adler strengthens its real estate portfolio



31.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Adler strengthens its real estate portfolio

Improvement of tenant communication, optimization of maintenance processes and property management and transition to a climate-friendly heat supply

Luxembourg/Berlin, July 31, 2026 – The Adler Group is strengthening its real estate portfolio of 17,500 apartments in Berlin: Adler is improving direct communication with tenants, digitizing property management, reducing turnaround times for repairs, and investing in climate-friendly heating systems. Progress in these areas is based on a previously established, optimized IT infrastructure and strong partnerships.

Tenant App Increases Transparency

Since this spring, the Tenant App has been providing efficient and modern customer service: It significantly simplifies and speeds up the process of reporting damage. The status of a damage report or enquiry can be viewed at any time. In addition, the app stores all documents, such as lease agreements and utility bills, in one central location, making them quickly accessible to tenants at any time.

AI-Based Tenant Hotline Streamlines Communication and Speeds Up Problem Resolution

The AI-based tenant hotline, which has already been implemented, enables 24/7 communication with tenants in 14 languages for all rental-related matters. Of course, contact persons remain available via a dedicated hotline for emergencies.

Digital Ticketing

The new system also streamlines internal processes related to tenant and property management. Going forward, property caretakers will be able to digitally record and document hazards, defects, or repair needs directly on-site during their property inspections. Reports are also generated digitally during apartment move-ins and move-outs, which can automatically trigger tickets as needed, thereby increasing transparency and shortening workflow processes.

Optimized Coordination of Repairs

In addition to the listed improvements in communication with tenants, another process optimization offering significant added value for tenants will be implemented as of August 1 with the launch of coordination for minor repairs through our partner GIG24. Clearly defined service levels are intended to ensure that tenants are offered an immediate, short-notice repair appointment in approximately 60% of cases. Furthermore, 60% of reported defects are to be resolved within seven business days. To support this, the Adler Group has realigned its organizational structure even more closely with the needs of its tenants across departmental boundaries.

Another key focus is achieving CO2 neutrality across the real estate portfolio: Over the next two years, Adler’s entire building portfolio—comprising approximately 17,500 Berlin apartments and commercial units—will be converted to a climate-friendly heating system, which will also help strengthen the real estate portfolio. Implementation has already begun; the first 19 properties in the portfolio are already using the PAUL Net Zero technology platform.

This platform combines highly efficient heat pump systems with AI-powered energy optimization and intelligent control and monitoring systems. This partnership enables Adler Group to significantly reduce the CO2 emissions of its real estate portfolio, sustainably improve energy efficiency, and prepare its buildings early on for the requirements of the heating transition. Read more in the press release dated July 1, 2026.

Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber, CEO of Adler Group, commented on the status of the measures:

"The consistent digitization and use of AI tools in various processes, including the internal management of lease agreements, tenant communication, and energy optimization, offer great benefits to both companies and tenants. It enables the creation of digital workflows that cross system boundaries, leading to cost reductions and increased employee efficiency. In addition, we are focusing on a climate-friendly heat supply for our portfolio. In this way, we ensure long-term tenant satisfaction and strengthen the value of our portfolio."