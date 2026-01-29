EQS-News: ADM Endeavors Just Right Products Produces Winter Merchandise for Unspeakable, Top YouTube Creator

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Orders Included Hoodies and Headwear, Plus Bagging and Barcode Services to Support Direct-to-fan Fulfillment

FORT WORTH, TX - January 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Just Right Products, Inc. (“Just Right Products”), a wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) (“ADM Endeavors” or the “Company”), produced winter merchandise for Unspeakable, one of YouTube’s leading creator brands.

Unspeakable’s team selected Just Right Products to produce a winter merch run that included hoodies and headwear. The order also included bagging and barcode services so items arrived ready for fulfillment and shipment to fans.

Unspeakable built his audience as a Minecraft creator and has grown into one of YouTube’s strongest creator brands, with videos that regularly reach tens of millions of views. His merchandise has become part of the world fans want to wear.

Just Right Products supported this drop with a focus on clean designs, bold prints, and quality that holds up in real-world wear.

Shop: https://unspeakable.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Unspeakable

About ADM Endeavors

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a diversified, direct marketing and value-added manufacturing company providing customized promotional products and wearables. Since 2010, its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has built a recession-resistant customer base, generating over $5.3 million in sales over the last reported 12 months.

The Company sells “Anything With a Logo” through its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, offering products ranging from business cards and drinkware to apparel, uniforms, and footwear. Just Right Products operates a vertically integrated business model in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, with in-house retail sales, screen printing, embroidery, digital production, import sourcing, and uniform divisions.

For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

Email: info@admendeavors.com

ADM Endeavors, Inc.

