ADM Enterprises Aktie

ADM Enterprises für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40AGS / ISIN: US00089T1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 15:33:11

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors Just Right Products Produces Winter Merchandise for Unspeakable, Top YouTube Creator

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing
ADM Endeavors Just Right Products Produces Winter Merchandise for Unspeakable, Top YouTube Creator

29.01.2026 / 15:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Orders Included Hoodies and Headwear, Plus Bagging and Barcode Services to Support Direct-to-fan Fulfillment

FORT WORTH, TX - January 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Just Right Products, Inc. (“Just Right Products”), a wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) (“ADM Endeavors” or the “Company”), produced winter merchandise for Unspeakable, one of YouTube’s leading creator brands.

Unspeakable’s team selected Just Right Products to produce a winter merch run that included hoodies and headwear. The order also included bagging and barcode services so items arrived ready for fulfillment and shipment to fans.

Unspeakable built his audience as a Minecraft creator and has grown into one of YouTube’s strongest creator brands, with videos that regularly reach tens of millions of views. His merchandise has become part of the world fans want to wear.

Just Right Products supported this drop with a focus on clean designs, bold prints, and quality that holds up in real-world wear.

Shop: https://unspeakable.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Unspeakable

About ADM Endeavors

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a diversified, direct marketing and value-added manufacturing company providing customized promotional products and wearables. Since 2010, its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has built a recession-resistant customer base, generating over $5.3 million in sales over the last reported 12 months.

The Company sells “Anything With a Logo” through its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, offering products ranging from business cards and drinkware to apparel, uniforms, and footwear. Just Right Products operates a vertically integrated business model in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, with in-house retail sales, screen printing, embroidery, digital production, import sourcing, and uniform divisions.

For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact
Marc Johnson, CEO
Phone: 817.231.8048
Email: info@admendeavors.com
ADM Endeavors, Inc.


News Source: ADM Endeavors

29.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ADM Endeavors
United States
ISIN: US00089T1007
EQS News ID: 2268226

 
End of News EQS News Service

2268226  29.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADM Enterprises Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADM Enterprises Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADM Enterprises Inc Registered Shs 0,03 0,61% ADM Enterprises Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:06 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen