EQS-News: ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Just Right Products Delivers for Lockheed Martin

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Just Right Products Delivers for Lockheed Martin



02.02.2026 / 14:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FORT WORTH, TX - February 2, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Just Right Products, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors (“ADM” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ADMQ), produced and delivered 2,000 red, white, and blue hats to Lockheed Martin for an important event featuring U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Lockheed Martin reached out needing 2,000 hats with logos on the front and back - with one catch: they needed them delivered in 13 days.

Our design team snapped into action to develop pre-production prototypes. Once the samples were approved by Lockheed Martin, production started immediately and the project was completed 8 days later. This was made possible by our great team and our large production capacity.

Lockheed Martin is a U.S. company that delivers innovative solutions to the world’s toughest challenges, supporting customers’ most important missions. We take great pride that Lockheed Martin trusted Just Right Products to deliver hats for this important event.

Additional links:

About ADM Endeavors

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a diversified, direct marketing and value-added manufacturing company providing customized promotional products and wearables. Since 2010, its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has built a recession-resistant customer base, generating over $5.3 million in sales over the last reported 12 months.

The Company sells “Anything With a Logo” through its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, offering products ranging from business cards and drinkware to apparel, uniforms, and footwear. Just Right Products operates a vertically integrated business model in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, with in-house retail sales, screen printing, embroidery, digital production, import sourcing, and uniform divisions.

For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For further information about ADM Endeavors, please contact:

Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

E-mail: info@admendeavors.com

ADM Endeavors, Inc.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors