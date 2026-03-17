EQS-News: ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Receives Certificate of Occupancy for New $13 Million, 100,000-Square-Foot Production and Retail Facility

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Receives Certificate of Occupancy for New $13 Million, 100,000-Square-Foot Production and Retail Facility



17.03.2026 / 13:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FORT WORTH, TX - March 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Just Right Products Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors ("ADM" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced that on March 6, 2026, the City of Fort Worth Building Code Department issued a Certificate of Occupancy for the company’s new $13 million, 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility, which is approximately 5.8 times larger than the company’s current facility.

Moving Into the New Facility Will Support Accelerated Growth

The company’s ability to begin moving into its new 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility is central to the Company’s growth strategy. The expanded facility is projected to increase production and revenue capacity by up to five times, enabling ADM to better meet the growing needs of both new and existing customers through organic growth, strategic initiatives, and potential acquisition opportunities.

About ADM Endeavors

ADM Endeavors is a diversified direct marketing and value-added manufacturing company providing customers with customized promotional products and wearables. Since 2010, its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has consistently expanded its recession-resistant customer base, with sales exceeding $5.6 million for the last reported twelve months. The Company sells "Anything With a Logo" through its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, offering products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, and tens of thousands of other customizable promotional products. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a vertically integrated business in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including retail sales, screen printing production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

For more information, please visit:

https://admendeavors.com/

https://www.fwpromo.com/

https://fortworth.academicoutfitters.com/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/admqshareholders/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.



Contact Information

Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

Email: info@admendeavors.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors