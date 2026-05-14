EQS-News: ADM Endeavors Provides Update on Proposed Land Sale and Planned Use of Proceeds

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors Provides Update on Proposed Land Sale and Planned Use of Proceeds



14.05.2026 / 15:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FORT WORTH, TX - May 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), a diversified company operating through subsidiaries in branded apparel, embroidery, screen printing, promotional products and uniform programs, today provided an update regarding a proposed sale of a land asset and the company’s planned use of proceeds if the transaction is completed.

The company is evaluating a proposal for the sale of a land parcel for approximately $2,518,813, representing approximately $5.56 per square foot. The proposed transaction includes customary due diligence tied to predevelopment review, rezoning and municipal approval timelines.

Under the proposed schedule, the buyer would be required to apply for and complete a PreDevelopment Meeting within 30 days of contract execution. The buyer would also be required to apply for rezoning by the July 6, 2026 filing deadline. Based on the anticipated municipal review schedule, the zoning case is expected to be heard by the Zoning Commission on or about August 12, 2026, with City Council review expected by the end of September 2026, subject to any city requests, requirements or hearing delays.

The proposed structure also provides that, following successful zoning approval, the buyer’s earnest money, or a portion thereof, would become non-refundable. Management believes this structure allows the buyer to complete necessary zoning-related due diligence while providing the company with stronger transaction protection after a key approval milestone is reached.

If the transaction is successfully completed, ADM Endeavors currently plans to use approximately $1.5 million of the proceeds to pay down the company’s highest-interest building-related loan. Based on current estimates, this debt reduction is expected to lower the company’s monthly debt service by approximately $12,000.

The remaining proceeds are expected to be used to support cash flow needs and complete the company’s transition into its new Fort Worth facility.

“This proposed transaction reflects our continued focus on strengthening the company’s financial position while completing our transition into a more efficient operating platform,” said management. “If completed, the sale would allow us to reduce high-interest debt, lower monthly debt service and support the final stages of our move into the new facility.”

ADM Endeavors believes the transition into its new consolidated facility will better position the company for long-term operating efficiency, improved coordination across divisions and future growth in branded merchandise, apparel decoration, promotional products and uniform services.

About ADM Endeavors, Inc.

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a diversified company focused on embroidery, screen printing, promotional products, uniforms, branded apparel and custom merchandise solutions. Through its operating subsidiaries, including FW Promo, the company serves businesses, schools, organizations and commercial customers throughout Texas and across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding a proposed land sale, expected transaction terms, due diligence milestones, zoning and municipal approval timelines, earnest money terms, anticipated use of proceeds, expected debt reduction, projected monthly debt service savings, cash flow support, completion of the company’s facility transition and future operating efficiencies. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to review the company’s public filings and disclosures for additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

Email: info@admendeavors.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors