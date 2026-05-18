EQS-News: ADM Endeavors Reports First Quarter 2026 Revenue Growth, Margin Improvement, and Expanded Manufacturing Capacity

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors Reports First Quarter 2026 Revenue Growth, Margin Improvement, and Expanded Manufacturing Capacity



18.05.2026 / 14:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FORT WORTH, TX - May 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), parent company of Just Right Products and FW Promo, reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $1.02 million, representing a 10.6% year-over-year increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The company’s growth was supported by continued strength across its core promotional products and embroidery operations. Promotional sales increased to $940,861 in Q1 2026, compared to $818,286 in Q1 2025, representing approximately 15% year-over-year growth. Management also noted that the overall revenue increase was driven primarily by a 27% increase in Q1 embroidery sales revenue.

ADM Endeavors also improved gross margin from 21.8% in Q1 2025 to 23.3% in Q1 2026, reflecting stronger operating performance across the company’s core business. Gross profit increased to approximately $239,000 in Q1 2026, compared to approximately $202,000 in Q1 2025, representing growth of roughly 18% year-over-year. The improvement in gross profit outpaced overall revenue growth, highlighting the company’s continued focus on efficiency, product mix, and scalable operations.

A major milestone during the period was the completion of the company’s new 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility in North Texas. The facility represents a significant expansion of ADM Endeavors’ production platform and is expected to support larger production runs, improved workflow integration, expanded fulfillment capabilities, and broader customer opportunities.

The new facility also strengthens the company’s physical brand presence. Prominent exterior signage has now been added to the building, creating a more visible and recognizable destination for customers, partners, vendors, and the local business community. Management believes this added visibility supports the company’s long-term branding strategy as it expands its footprint in the Dallas–Fort Worth market.

General and administrative expenses increased during the quarter, primarily due to costs associated with transitioning from the company’s prior facility into the newly completed manufacturing facility. ADM Endeavors views this transition as part of a broader investment in long-term operating capacity, production efficiency, and future scalability.

Q1 2026 highlights include:

Revenue increased 10.6% year-over-year to $1.02 million

to Promotional sales increased approximately 15% year-over-year

Embroidery sales revenue increased 27% year-over-year

Gross margin improved from 21.8% to 23.3%

Gross profit increased approximately 18% year-over-year

New 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility completed

completed Prominent exterior building signage added to strengthen brand visibility

No pending or threatened lawsuits reported as of the filing date

“Q1 reflected continued progress across our core business and an important operational transition for ADM Endeavors,” said management. “With stronger promotional sales, increased embroidery demand, improved gross margin, and a newly completed 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility, we believe the company is building the infrastructure needed to support larger opportunities, greater visibility, and long-term growth.”

ADM Endeavors continues to focus on scaling its vertically integrated operations, improving production efficiency, expanding customer capacity, and positioning its North Texas manufacturing platform for future growth.

About ADM Endeavors, Inc.

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), through its subsidiary Just Right Products, operates a vertically integrated branding, apparel, uniform, embroidery, screen printing, promotional products, sourcing, digital production, and retail business serving businesses, schools, organizations, and individuals across Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future growth, operating efficiency, production capacity, customer opportunities, facility utilization, brand visibility, and long-term business performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to risks and uncertainties described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Marc Johnson, CEO

817-919-8391

info@admendeavors.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors