EQS-News: ADM Endeavors Secures $500,000 Credit Facility at 6% and Signs Fully Executed $2.5 Million Land Sale Agreement to Reduce Debt and Fund Growth

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors Secures $500,000 Credit Facility at 6% and Signs Fully Executed $2.5 Million Land Sale Agreement to Reduce Debt and Fund Growth



11.06.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Approximately $1.4 Million of Expected Proceeds Earmarked to Retire the Company’s Highest-interest Note, With the Balance Directed to Working Capital and Expansion of Its FW Promo Operating Platform

FORT WORTH, TX - June 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) (“ADMQ” or the “Company”), a Fort Worth-based provider of branded merchandise, uniforms, screen printing, embroidery, and promotional products through its operating subsidiary FW Promo, today announced two strategic financial developments designed to strengthen its balance sheet, lower its cost of capital, and fund the next phase of growth.

Transaction Highlights

Second $500,000 line of credit secured at a fixed 6% annual interest rate, providing immediate, low-cost liquidity for operations and growth initiatives.

Fully executed agreement to sell the Company’s 10-acre land parcel for $2,518,813 (approximately $5.56 per square foot), monetizing a non-core asset at an attractive valuation.

Approximately $1.4 million of expected sale proceeds allocated to repay the Company’s highest interest-bearing note, which is expected to meaningfully reduce future interest expense and improve cash flow.

Remaining proceeds targeted for working capital, continuing operations, and expansion of FW Promo’s capacity and customer base.

Land sale includes a 120-day due diligence period, with closing currently anticipated around January 2027, subject to customary closing conditions.

A Deliberate Plan to Strengthen the Balance Sheet

The new $500,000 credit facility has been provided by M&M DFW Real Estate Inc., is secured by Company assets, and carries a fixed 6% annual interest rate. This is in addition to the $500,000 line of credit secured in March. M&M DFW Real Estate Inc. is a related party owned by ADMQ Chief Executive Officer Marc Johnson. The Company believes the facility’s terms compare favorably to financing alternatives currently available to companies of ADMQ’s size and notes that the related-party structure reflects management’s direct financial commitment to the business, with full disclosure to shareholders.

Separately, the Company has entered into a fully executed agreement for the sale of its 10-acre land parcel for a total purchase price of $2,518,813, equal to approximately $5.56 per square foot. The agreement provides for a 120-day due diligence period, with closing currently expected around January 2027, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is designed to convert a non-operating asset into capital that can be deployed directly against the Company’s two highest priorities: debt reduction and growth.

“This is a meaningful financial step for ADMQ,” said Marc Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of ADM Endeavors. “We are unlocking value from Company assets, retiring our most expensive debt, and strengthening our ability to fund operations and expansion - all without diluting our shareholders. These transactions are part of a disciplined, broader strategy to build a stronger, more flexible, and more scalable business.”

Clear, Accretive Use of Proceeds

Upon closing of the land sale, the Company expects to apply approximately $1.4 million of the proceeds to pay down its highest interest-bearing note, which is related to its new operating facility. By targeting the most expensive debt on its balance sheet first, ADMQ expects to reduce its ongoing interest burden, improve cash flow available for operations, and strengthen its overall capital structure. The remaining proceeds are expected to fund continuing operations, working capital, and expansion initiatives.

Management believes the combination of immediate liquidity from the credit facility and the anticipated land sale proceeds positions ADMQ with increased financial flexibility at an important stage in the Company’s development.

Investing in the Growth Engine: FW Promo

ADMQ continues to invest in FW Promo, its core operating business, which serves businesses, schools, municipalities, nonprofits, organizations, and retail customers with custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, and related services. The Company’s new facility is expected to play a central role in supporting future growth by increasing production capacity, improving workflow efficiency, and positioning FW Promo to serve a larger customer base.

“Our focus remains on building long-term shareholder value,” added Johnson. “Disciplined use of assets, responsible financing, and continued investment in our operating platform are the foundation of that goal. We intend to keep executing - transaction by transaction, customer by customer.”

About ADM Endeavors, Inc.

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), through its operating subsidiary FW Promo, provides branded apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, and related services. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the Company serves corporate customers, schools, municipalities, nonprofits, organizations, and retail consumers through a growing platform focused on quality, service, and operational execution. For more information, visit https://admendeavors.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the expected closing of the land sale, the anticipated use of proceeds, potential debt reduction, liquidity, capital structure, future interest expense, operational expansion, facility-related growth, and long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the land sale does not close on the anticipated timeline or at all. The land sale remains subject to the purchaser’s due diligence, customary closing conditions, and other factors outside the Company’s control. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ADM Endeavors undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

Email: info@admendeavors.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors