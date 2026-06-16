EQS-News: ADM Endeavors Strengthens Leadership and Growth Team With Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Addition of Senior Sales Talent

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors Strengthens Leadership and Growth Team With Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Addition of Senior Sales Talent



16.06.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Veteran Finance Executive CK Tsang Joins as Chief Financial Officer to Lead Financial Reporting and Controls; Print-industry Professional Jay Owens Joins to Expand FW Promo's Sales Reach

FORT WORTH, TX - June 16, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) (“ADMQ” or the “Company”), a Fort Worth-based provider of branded merchandise, uniforms, screen printing, embroidery, and promotional products through its operating subsidiary FW Promo, today announced two strategic additions to its team: the appointment of CK Tsang as Chief Financial Officer and the hiring of Jay Owens as Sales Representative - reflecting continued investment in both financial leadership and revenue growth.

CK Tsang Appointed Chief Financial Officer

ADMQ has appointed CK Tsang as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the Company’s accounting, financial reporting, internal controls, and compliance functions. The appointment represents a planned strengthening of ADMQ’s finance leadership, bringing senior, public-company-caliber expertise to a role central to the Company’s growth and reporting discipline.

Mr. Tsang is a finance and accounting executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience across logistics, transportation, SaaS, healthcare, manufacturing, and distribution, for organizations ranging from startups to enterprises exceeding $45 million in revenue. Highlights include:

Directing accounting, treasury, payroll, HR, tax, and compliance for a $45 million transportation and logistics company.

Leading ASC 606 and SOX-aligned internal control initiatives as a SaaS Director of Finance.

Reducing operating costs by $150K+ through vendor consolidation and process improvements..

Mr. Tsang's experience in transportation, distribution, and manufacturing finance aligns directly with FW Promo's operating model.

“CK brings exactly the disciplined, growth-oriented financial leadership ADMQ needs at this stage,” said Marc Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of ADM Endeavors. “His depth in financial reporting, internal controls, and multi-entity accounting is a meaningful upgrade to our finance function and reflects our commitment to a stronger, more transparent, and more accountable organization for our shareholders.”

Jay Owens Joins to Drive FW Promo Sales Growth

The Company also announced that Jay Owens has joined as a Sales Representative, supporting FW Promo’s revenue expansion. Mr. Owens brings more than five years of experience in the print and branded-apparel industry - spanning screen print, embroidery, on-demand fulfillment, production operations, and customer success, directly relevant to FW Promo’s core business. His background includes serving as a Customer Success Manager managing the full client lifecycle and identifying upsell opportunities, and overseeing a print-on-demand floor with a team of 12–15 employees as an Operations Manager.

“Jay knows our industry from the production floor to the customer relationship, and that combination is rare,” added Johnson. “He strengthens our ability to win and retain customers and to grow FW Promo’s revenue with service that builds long-term loyalty.”

Investing in People to Drive Long-Term Value

The appointments come as ADMQ continues to invest in the infrastructure, leadership, and talent required to support its growth strategy. Management believes that strengthening both its financial leadership and its customer-facing sales team positions the Company to scale FW Promo’s platform while maintaining the reporting discipline and operational execution that support long-term shareholder value.

About ADM Endeavors, Inc.

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), through its operating subsidiary FW Promo, provides branded apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, and related services. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the Company serves corporate customers, schools, municipalities, nonprofits, organizations, and retail consumers through a growing platform focused on quality, service, and operational execution. For more information, visit https://admendeavors.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated contributions of newly appointed personnel, expected benefits to the Company’s financial leadership and sales growth, and long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the contributions of new personnel will produce the anticipated results. ADM Endeavors undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Marc Johnson, CEO

info@admendeavors.com

(817) 231-8048

https://admendeavors.com/

News Source: ADM Endeavors