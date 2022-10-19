|
19.10.2022 08:45:03
EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Director's Dealing
|
EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
19 October 2022
ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")
Director's Dealing
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that on 18 October 2022, Osa Okhomina, Chief Executive Officer, sold 4,339,492 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 0.57937 pence per Ordinary Share.
Following the sale, Mr. Okhomina has a total beneficial holding of 1,666,667 shares in ADM, representing approximately 0.65% of the Company's issued share capital.
Enquiries:
About ADM Energy PLC
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.
ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated with them.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
19.10.2022 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADM Energy PLC
|60 Gracechurch street
|EC3V 0HR London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)2077863555
|E-mail:
|hello@admenergyplc.com
|Internet:
|www.admenergyplc.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFDXW97
|WKN:
|A2PLC1
|Listed:
|London
|EQS News ID:
|1466507
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1466507 19.10.2022 GMT/BST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MX Oil PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08:45
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Director's Dealing (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Fundraising and Directorate Changes (EQS Group)
|
29.09.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results (EQS Group)
|
12.08.22
|DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: 17th Cargo Lifting at Aje Field (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: PetroNor acquires Aje interests from Panoro (EQS Group)
|
01.07.22
|DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Further re: Barracuda and Interim Injunction (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Notice of AGM and Publication of Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
23.06.22
|DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Full Year Results (EQS Group)