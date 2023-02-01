|
01.02.2023 17:00:07
EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Further re: Barracuda and Interim Injunction
|
EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
01 February 2023
ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")
Further re: Barracuda and Interim Injunction
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural-resources investing company, provides an update on the legal proceedings in respect of its interest in the Barracuda oil field.
As previously announced on 13 December 2021, the Company and K.O.N.H. (UK) Ltd ("KONH") obtained an interim injunction at the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Lagos ("Court") restraining Noble Hill-Network Limited ("NHNL"), its officers, agents, privies, or person howsoever connected from selling, disposing, divesting, or tampering with the 70% shareholding interest of KONH in NHNL to third-party investors or in any other manner whatsoever.
Further to the announcement on 16 November 2022, the Company has been advised that the Court has adjourned this matter until 28 March 2023. The interim injunction continues to stand in the meantime and a further update will be made in due course.
Enquiries:
About ADM Energy PLC
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.
ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
01.02.2023 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADM Energy PLC
|60 Gracechurch street
|EC3V 0HR London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)2077863555
|E-mail:
|hello@admenergyplc.com
|Internet:
|www.admenergyplc.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFDXW97
|WKN:
|A2PLC1
|Listed:
|London
|EQS News ID:
|1549235
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1549235 01.02.2023 GMT/BST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MX Oil PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.23
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Further re: Barracuda and Interim Injunction (EQS Group)
|
16.11.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Further re: Barracuda and Interim Injunction (EQS Group)
|
11.11.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: TR-1: Notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
04.11.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: TR-1: Notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
28.10.22
|EQS-News: Subscription Update and Issue of Equity (EQS Group)
|
19.10.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Director's Dealing (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Fundraising and Directorate Changes (EQS Group)
|
29.09.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results (EQS Group)