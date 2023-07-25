|
25.07.2023 12:45:08
EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
25 July 2023
ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
Enquiries:
About ADM Energy PLC
ADM Energy is a natural resources investing company with oil and gas assets in West Africa and the US. We hold a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113 in Nigeria. We also hold a portfolio of interests in oil and gas projects, the primary focus of which is a 70.0% working interest participation in an initial three well drilling programme to target shallow oil production on the Altoona Lease, in the Midway-Sunset Oilfield, California, the third largest oil field in the US.
We are seeking to build on our existing asset base and target other investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector. Our strategy is to identify and invest in high-impact, near-term producing assets that can deliver significant value. These will be based on attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure, route to early cash flow and exploration upside.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
25.07.2023 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADM Energy PLC
|60 Gracechurch street
|EC3V 0HR London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)2077863555
|E-mail:
|hello@admenergyplc.com
|Internet:
|www.admenergyplc.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFDXW97
|WKN:
|A2PLC1
|Listed:
|London
|EQS News ID:
|1687801
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1687801 25.07.2023 GMT/BST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MX Oil PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12:45
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
27.06.23
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Final Results, Annual Report and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
25.05.23
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Investment in US Oil Leases and Work Programme (EQS Group)
|
25.04.23
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Directorate Changes (EQS Group)
|
01.02.23
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Further re: Barracuda and Interim Injunction (EQS Group)
|
16.11.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: Further re: Barracuda and Interim Injunction (EQS Group)
|
11.11.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: TR-1: Notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
04.11.22
|EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC: TR-1: Notification of major holdings (EQS Group)