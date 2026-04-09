EQS-News: ADS-TEC Energy and Elanga bring ultra-fast charging to Penske dealership in Australia

Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance

ADS-TEC Energy and Elanga bring ultra-fast charging to Penske dealership in Australia



09.04.2026 / 14:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Battery-buffered ultra-fast charger at a dealership of Penske Automotive Group in Brighton, Australia

Battery-buffered system enables ultra-fast charging despite limited grid capacity

ChargePost installed in less than 24 hours at Penske dealership in Brighton

Charging power at the side increased more than fivefold

Brighton, Australia / Nürtingen, Germany, 9 April 2026 – – ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) together with its partner for operations, service and distribution, Elanga, has installed a battery-buffered ultra-fast charger at a dealership of Penske Automotive Group in Brighton, Australia. The installation demonstrates how high-power charging can be deployed quickly even at locations with limited grid capacity.

The site previously operated a conventional 150 kW DC fast charger whose performance was downgraded and restricted by the available grid connection. By installing ADS-TEC Energy’s ChargePost system, charging power at the site was increased more than fivefold without the need for costly grid expansion. The installation was completed in less than 24 hours. Shortly after commissioning, the system delivered a charging power of 281 kW to a customer vehicle.

For the dealership, the new system enables significantly faster charging during vehicle handover, service visits or customer demonstrations. At the same time, the integrated battery storage allows high-power charging while keeping the grid connection unchanged.

“Penske represents high-performance vehicles and demanding customers. This makes the location a perfect fit for our technology,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. “We are proud to support Penske together with our partner Elanga. Our battery-buffered fast charging enables ultra-fast charging even where grid capacity is limited – exactly the kind of solution many dealerships need as electric vehicles become more powerful.”

This is made possible by ChargePost’s battery-buffered technology: a comparatively low grid input of around 22 to 87 kW can be boosted by the integrated battery system to charging outputs of up to 300 kW. This makes it possible to operate high-power chargers even at locations with limited grid capacity.

Beyond fast charging, the ChargePost system also integrates digital advertising displays and intelligent energy management functions. This turns the charger into a multifunctional tool: site operators can create additional revenue streams, optimize electricity costs via the integrated battery and deliver high-power charging without the high costs and long lead times associated with grid expansion. In addition, operators avoid higher grid fees that would permanently apply with an expanded grid connection.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

Media Contact:

For ADS-TEC Energy:

Katharina Decken

Marketing & Communications

press@ads-tec-energy.com