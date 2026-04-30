EQS-News: ADS-TEC Energy appoints Kelly Nelson as Managing Director for North America

Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

ADS-TEC Energy appoints Kelly Nelson as Managing Director for North America



30.04.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kelly Nelson, Managing Director North America, ADS-TEC Energy

Auburn, Alabama / Nürtingen, Germany, April 30, 2026 – ADS-TEC Energy Inc. has appointed Kelly Nelson as Managing Director of ADS-TEC Energy Inc., based in Auburn, Alabama, to lead its North American business. The appointment reinforces the company’s focus on scaling its presence in a key growth market for battery-based energy storage and ultra-fast charging solutions.

Kelly Nelson holds a Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering and Safety Management and brings more than 30 years of international experience across automotive and industrial sectors. His career includes leadership roles at Robert Bosch, Siemens, ZF, Adient, and BorgWarner. His background spans operational leadership, transformation processes, and the development of international teams.

At ADS-TEC Energy, Nelson focuses on strengthening commercial activities, improving operational performance, and further developing the organization in North America.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

Media Contact:

For ADS-TEC Energy:

Katharina Decken

Marketing & Communications

Press.energy@ads-tec-energy.com