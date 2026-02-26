EQS-News: ADS-TEC Energy at Volta-Xchange: Flexibility is the key to solving today’s grid challenges 

Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

ADS-TEC Energy at Volta-Xchange: Flexibility is the key to solving today’s grid challenges



26.02.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Thomas Speidel, ADS-TEC Energy (center) speaking at Volta-Xchange

Battery storage is a prerequisite for electrification and security of supply

Decentralized solutions deliver immediate flexibility compared to grid expansion which can take years

ADS-TEC Energy’s live deployments demonstrate how flexible energy infrastructure is already possible today

Stuttgart, 26 February 2026 – – ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) today highlighted the importance of effective integration with energy infrastructure at Volta-Xchange in Stuttgart as industry representatives, municipalities, grid operators and technology providers met to shape the future of energy infrastructure.

“The X in Volta-Xchange stands for the intersection of grid, storage and application,” says Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. “Energy is no longer distributed solely from central generation assets; it is managed locally. For this system to function effectively, battery storage is required as the bridge between variable generation, available grid capacity, and actual demand.”

From a centralized to a local energy architecture

Significant grid expansion will take years across much of Europe but electrification and power demands are rising rapidly, driven by data centers, heat pumps and electric mobility. Battery-based storage solutions provide the immediate flexibility required to support this need.

“In the past, people drove to the petrol station. Today, the energy comes to us. At railway stations, in city centers, supermarket car parks or fleet depots,” Speidel continues. “With our battery-buffered fast charging systems such as ChargePost, we deliver high charging power locally, even where the grid cannot directly supply that level of power.”

ADS-TEC Energy has already deployed more than 2,500 battery-buffered charging points worldwide with additional ChargePosts going live at major supermarket locations in the coming days. The ChargePosts provide high-power, fast charging where people park and without requiring grid expansion that may take years. Another example is Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen railway station, where four ChargePosts with a total of eight HPC charging points enable ultra-fast charging without needing complex grid upgrades.

Regulatory frameworks need to value flexibility

“The best solution should be able to succeed,” Speidel emphasizes. “Regulatory frameworks must recognize the value of flexibility rather than focusing solely on further grid expansion. Storage delivers immediate benefits and is often faster, more economical and more resilient than expanding infrastructure.”

Resilient energy infrastructure is also a matter of sovereignty. Decentralized storage gives municipalities and industry more independence and reduces dependencies in an increasingly challenging geopolitical environment.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

Media Contact:

For ADS-TEC Energy:

Katharina Decken

Marketing & Communications

press@ads-tec-energy.com

For ADS-TEC Energy United States:

Breakaway Communications for ADS-TEC Energy

ads-tecpr@breakawaycom.com