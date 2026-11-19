Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

ADS-TEC Energy Secures Repeat Order from German Utility SWLB for Large-Scale Battery Storage Systems



19.11.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

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Delivery of an ADS-TEC Energy BESS5000 battery storage system to German municipal utility Stadtwerke Ludwigsburg-Kornwestheim (SWLB). Following its successful commissioning, SWLB has ordered two additional systems with a combined capacity of 10 MWh.

Stadtwerke Ludwigsburg-Kornwestheim (SWLB) places repeat order for two additional ADS-TEC Energy battery storage systems with a combined capacity of 10 megawatt-hours.

The new systems will increase flexibility in the local power grid and support the development of a resilient, decentralized energy infrastructure.

Battery storage technology developed and integrated in Germany.

Nürtingen/Ludwigsburg, Germany, November 19, 2026. ADS-TEC Energy has secured a repeat order from German municipal utility Stadtwerke Ludwigsburg-Kornwestheim (SWLB) for two additional battery energy storage systems. The two BESS5000 systems have a combined capacity of 10 megawatt-hours and will be installed at the Reuteallee site in Ludwigsburg. Commissioning is scheduled for summer 2027.

Only about a year ago, SWLB placed an order with ADS-TEC Energy for a 5-megawatt-hour battery storage system, which is now operational at the utility's wood-fired combined heat and power plant in Ludwigsburg. The new order builds on the successful collaboration between the two companies.

German Battery Storage Technology for Municipal Energy Infrastructure

SWLB is pursuing a decentralized energy storage strategy, deploying multiple battery storage systems across its service area. The systems are designed to facilitate the integration of renewable energy, reduce strain on the power grid and create additional opportunities to participate in energy markets.

ADS-TEC Energy develops its battery storage technology in Germany and integrates the key technical components into a precisely matched overall system.

Michael Rudloff, COO of ADS-TEC Energy, comments: "We are pleased that SWLB has once again placed its trust in us and that we are continuing our successful collaboration. When building a decentralized energy storage infrastructure, it is essential that individual systems operate reliably and integrate seamlessly into existing systems. This is where we contribute our many years of experience in developing and integrating battery storage systems. The project shows that, in this area of critical infrastructure, local partnerships lead to effective solutions."

Sebastian Hess, Strategy and Corporate Development at Stadtwerke Ludwigsburg, adds: "The additional storage systems are a key component for a future-ready energy infrastructure and support the expansion of renewable energy in the region. By participating in the balancing market, we also aim to contribute to grid stability."

About ADS-TEC Energy

Building on more than 15 years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast-charging systems, including their energy management systems.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Germany, the company supports industrial companies, energy utilities and mobility providers in implementing modern energy solutions.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

Media Contact:

Katharina Decken

Press.energy@ads-tec-energy.com