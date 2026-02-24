EQS-News: ADS-TEC Energy shows ways retailers can monetize charging infrastructure at EuroShop 2026

Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

ADS-TEC Energy shows ways retailers can monetize charging infrastructure at EuroShop 2026



24.02.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Charging options influence where EV drivers choose to shop

Retailers can attract customers by offering battery-supported ultra-fast charging

Charging without grid expansion delivers new revenues for retailers from charging, energy management, and DOOH advertising

Düsseldorf / Nürtingen (Germany), 24 February 2026 – At EuroShop 2026, Düsseldorf February 22 to 26, ADS-TEC Energy is demonstrating how charging infrastructure is evolving in the retail sector as battery-buffered ultra-fast charging drives additional customer traffic and offers new monetization opportunities.

The latest market analysis and retail studies show that the drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) are increasingly deciding where to shop based on the availability of EV charging. However, with typical dwell times of 20 to 30 minutes in grocery stores and drugstores, traditional AC charging infrastructure cannot deliver enough charging power to meet drivers’ needs. And, while ultra-fast charging can charge an EV in 10 to 20 minutes, retailers’ deployments often fail due to limited grid connection capacity, lengthy approval procedures, and high expansion costs.

Meeting this market need, ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered system, ChargePost, delivers ultra-fast charging even in retail locations with limited grid capacity and can be deployed without extensive grid expansion. ChargePost’s compact footprint features an integrated 201 kWh battery and can charge up to 300 kW or 150 kW when charging two vehicles at the same time. This makes high charging available in retail locations even at the limit of grid availability.

Multi-revenue opportunities

ADS-TEC Energy’s fast charging offers retailers new revenue opportunities:

Direct revenue from EV charging

Energy management through peak shaving and PV integration

Digital Out-of-Home advertising using ChargePost’s integrated displays

ChargePost’s 75” Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) displays enable location-based, time-sensitive advertising, without adding advertising space in the parking lot. Advertisers benefit by reaching EV drivers as well as other visitors, customers, and passers-by. ChargePost advertising is managed by a powerful DOOH network with programmatic connectivity and regional and national direct marketing. ADS-TEC Energy manages integration into existing media and retail media strategies, including decision making based on factors including the time of day and weather, alongside transparent reporting. With these value-add services, charging infrastructure evolves from e-mobility to becoming an integral part of today’s retail media strategy.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

Media Contact:

For ADS-TEC Energy:

Katharina Decken

Marketing & Communications

press@ads-tec-energy.com

For ADS-TEC Energy United States:

Breakaway Communications for ADS-TEC Energy

ads-tecpr@breakawaycom.com