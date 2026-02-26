EQS-News: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results 

EQS-News: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results Huntsville, Alabama, USA. — Feb. 25, 2026 — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” “ADTRAN” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. Revenue: $291.6 million, up 20.1% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin of 39.0%; Non-GAAP gross margin of 42.5%; up 213 and 122 basis points year-over-year, respectively.

Operating margin: GAAP operating margin of 1.5%; non-GAAP operating margin of 6.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $42.2 million.

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.02; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.16.

Cash and cash equivalents of $95.7 million. ADTRAN Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “We delivered a strong fourth quarter, with revenue above our outlook and growth across all three revenue categories. Performance reflected solid execution and sustained fiber investment across our core markets.” Mr. Stanton added, “As we look at 2026, we see solid momentum with cloud and enterprise customers, strong broadband activity in the US and increasing high-risk vendor replacement initiatives in Europe. Our priorities remain focused on expanding operating margin, cash generation, and converting the customer opportunities we are seeing across our portfolio.” Business outlook1 For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects revenue to be within a range of $275.0 million to $295.0 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be within a range of 4.0% to 8.0%. 1 Non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has provided guidance for its first quarter 2026 non-GAAP operating margin. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify without unreasonable effort all of the adjustments that may occur during the period due to the difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. In particular, non-GAAP operating margin excludes certain items, such as acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, deferred compensation adjustments, professional fees and other expenses, and goodwill impairment, that the Company is unable to quantitatively predict. Depending on the materiality of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results. Conference call The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (2:30 p.m. Central European Time). The Company will webcast this conference call at the events and presentations section of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations website at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/203363753 approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call, or you may dial 1-888-330-2391 (Toll-Free US) or 1-240-789-2702, and use Conference ID 8936454. An online replay of the Company’s conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site https://investors.adtran.com/shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com. Upcoming conference schedule March 10, 2026: Stifel 2026 One-on-One Conference – New York About Adtran ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE (“Adtran Networks”). Find more at Adtran.com, LinkedIn and X. Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements Statements contained in this press release and the accompanying earnings call which are not historical facts, such as those relating to future market conditions, future priorities, customer demand, (including with respect to future fiber investments, upgrade activity in the U.S. and Europe, and future customer opportunities), and ADTRAN Holdings’ strategy, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “look forward,” and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management’s best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to remain in compliance with the covenants set forth in and satisfy the payment obligations under our credit agreement and convertible notes, to satisfy our payment obligations to Adtran Networks’ minority shareholders under the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement between us and Adtran Networks (the “DPLTA”), and to make payments to Adtran Networks in order to absorb its annual net loss pursuant to the DPLTA; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as shifting customer spending patterns; (iii) risks and uncertainties related to our inventory practices and ability to match customer demand; (iv) risks and uncertainties relating to our level of indebtedness and our ability to generate cash; (v) risks and uncertainties relating to ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (vi) risks posed by changes in general economic conditions and monetary, fiscal and trade policies, including tariffs; (vii) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (viii) the risk that we may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (ix) the other risks set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, and our Annual Reporting on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be filed with the SEC. Explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures Set forth in the tables below under the heading “Supplemental Information” are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, other expense, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and net cash provided by operating activities, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and free cash flow, respectively. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations), stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, deferred compensation adjustments, goodwill impairments, professional fees and other expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment, and developed technologies. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies. Published by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. www.adtran.com For media Gareth Spence +44 1904 699 358 public.relations@adtran.com For investors Peter Schuman, IRC +1 256 963 6305 investor.relations@adtran.com Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) ASSETS December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,696 $ 76,021 Accounts receivable, net 210,687 178,030 Other receivables 7,046 9,775 Inventory, net 215,736 261,557 Income tax receivable 3,667 5,461 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,317 56,395 Short-term investments - deferred compensation 35,174 — Assets held for sale 11,901 11,901 Total Current Assets 635,224 599,140 Property, plant and equipment, net 124,384 106,454 Goodwill 59,983 52,918 Intangibles, net 294,047 284,893 Deferred tax assets 16,481 17,826 Other non-current assets 73,352 78,128 Long-term investments 1,022 32,060 Total Assets $ 1,204,493 $ 1,171,419 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 167,337 $ 171,825 Unearned revenue 87,541 52,701 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,690 34,158 Accrued wages and benefits 32,203 32,853 Deferred compensation liability 37,447 — Income tax payable 3,642 1,936 Total Current Liabilities 361,860 293,473 Non-current revolving credit agreement outstanding 25,000 189,576 Non-current convertible senior notes, net of debt issuance costs 193,038 — Deferred tax liabilities 27,453 30,372 Non-current unearned revenue 27,143 22,065 Non-current pension liability 6,277 8,983 Non-current deferred compensation liability — 33,203 Non-current lease obligations 27,000 25,925 Other non-current liabilities 17,564 17,928 Total Liabilities 685,335 621,525 Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest 373,328 422,943 Equity Common stock 802 795 Additional paid-in capital 801,269 808,913 Accumulated other comprehensive income 78,877 11,254 Retained deficit (730,010 ) (688,813 ) Treasury stock (5,108 ) (5,198 ) Total Equity 145,830 126,951 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,204,493 $ 1,171,419

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Network Solutions $ 242,653 $ 197,009 $ 896,911 $ 738,964 Services & Support 48,907 45,843 186,896 183,756 Total Revenue 291,560 242,852 1,083,807 922,720 Cost of Revenue Network Solutions 157,472 135,861 592,141 517,220 Network Solutions - charges and inventory write-down — — — 8,597 Services & Support 20,359 17,435 76,711 72,739 Total Cost of Revenue 177,831 153,296 668,852 598,556 Gross Profit 113,729 89,556 414,955 324,164 Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,409 57,013 226,275 232,918 Research and development expenses 51,842 49,314 204,276 221,458 Goodwill impairment — — — 297,353 Operating Income (Loss) 4,478 (16,771 ) (15,596 ) (427,565 ) Interest and dividend income 1,703 1,631 2,321 3,058 Interest expense (4,520 ) (4,870 ) (19,344 ) (22,053 ) Net investment (loss) gain (574 ) (920 ) 3,001 3,587 Other income (expense), net 805 687 (1,632 ) 246 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,892 (20,243 ) (31,250 ) (442,727 ) Income tax expense (3,172 ) (23,461 ) (4,993 ) (7,340 ) Net Loss $ (1,280 ) $ (43,704 ) $ (36,243 ) $ (450,067 ) Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) 2,316 2,407 9,413 9,824 Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (3,596 ) $ (46,111 ) $ (45,656 ) $ (459,891 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 79,877 79,091 79,742 78,928 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 79,877 79,091 79,742 78,928 Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic $ (0.02 ) (2) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.52 ) (1) $ (5.79 ) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted $ (0.02 ) (2) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.52 ) (1) $ (5.79 ) (1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 we accrued $2.3 million and $9.3 million, respectively, net income attributable to non-controlling interest, representing the recurring cash compensation earned by non-controlling interest shareholders post-DPLTA. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we accrued $2.4 million and $9.8 million, respectively, representing the recurring cash compensation earned by non-controlling interest shareholders post-DPLTA. (2) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects $2.1 million and $4.1 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and $0 and $3.0 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Loss $ (36,243 ) $ (450,067 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 92,546 90,529 Goodwill impairment — 297,353 Amortization of revolving credit facility issuance costs 1,351 3,950 Amortization of convertible notes issuance costs 441 — Gain on investments (4,740 ) (5,030 ) Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 228 1,371 Stock-based compensation expense 10,062 15,988 Deferred income taxes (3,847 ) 5,576 Inventory write down - business efficiency program — 4,135 Inventory reserves (2,541 ) 5,316 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (18,301 ) 46,108 Other receivables 5,767 10,713 Income taxes receivable 2,034 648 Inventory 64,494 79,985 Prepaid expenses other current assets and other assets 19,223 (13,445 ) Accounts payable 17,982 10,238 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (17,967 ) 4,873 Income taxes payable (722 ) (4,670 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 129,767 103,571 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31,737 ) (34,501 ) Purchases of intangibles - developed technology (37,528 ) (30,671 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 1,019 1,240 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (383 ) (268 ) Payments for beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable (539 ) (55 ) Net cash used in investing activities (69,168 ) (64,255 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements (1,478 ) (1,143 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,829 824 Proceeds from receivables purchase agreement — 68,556 Repayments on receivables purchase agreement — (83,772 ) Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements 49,000 26,000 Repayment of revolving credit agreements (214,000 ) (31,000 ) Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest (46,575 ) (17,398 ) Payment of annual recurring compensation to non-controlling interest (10,053 ) (10,084 ) Payment of debt issuance cost (9,003 ) (1,994 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior convertible notes 201,250 — Payments for capped call transactions related to convertible senior notes (17,650 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (46,680 ) (50,011 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,919 (10,695 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 5,756 (451 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 76,021 87,167 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 95,696 $ 76,021 Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities: Cash paid for interest $ 13,273 $ 20,884 Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases $ 10,216 $ 9,274 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 6,432 $ 5,317 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 3,716 $ 2,635 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in other non-current liabilities $ 5,119 $ — Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest $ 4,085 $ 2,986 Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total Revenue $ 291,560 $ 279,435 $ 242,852 $ 1,083,807 $ 922,720 Cost of Revenue $ 177,831 $ 172,309 $ 153,296 $ 668,852 $ 598,556 Acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (1) (9,964 ) (10,140 ) (9,980 ) (40,534 ) (40,497 ) Stock-based compensation expense (232 ) (265 ) (317 ) (986 ) (1,142 ) Restructuring expenses (2) — — (538 ) — (14,580 ) Integration expenses (3) — — 123 — 19 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue $ 167,635 $ 161,904 $ 142,584 $ 627,332 $ 542,356 Gross Profit $ 113,729 $ 107,126 $ 89,556 $ 414,955 $ 324,164 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 123,925 $ 117,531 $ 100,268 $ 456,475 $ 380,364 Gross Margin 39.0 % 38.3 % 36.9 % 38.3 % 35.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 42.5 % 42.1 % 41.3 % 42.1 % 41.2 % (1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure. (2) Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024. (3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks, which bonus program was completed as of December 31, 2024.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Operating Expenses $ 109,251 $ 109,914 $ 106,327 $ 430,551 $ 751,729 Acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (1) (1,805 ) (2) (1,898 ) (8) (5,294 ) (11) (8,127 ) (15) (22,462 ) (19) Stock-based compensation expense (1,092 ) (3) (2,589 ) (9) (2,853 ) (12) (9,076 ) (16) (12,810 ) (20) Restructuring expenses (4) — — (3,567 ) (13) 284 (17) (30,101 ) (21) Integration expenses (5) — — (586 ) (14) — (1,930 ) (22) Deferred compensation adjustments (6) 781 (2,317 ) 451 (3,023 ) (3,808 ) Goodwill impairment — — — — (297,353 ) (23) Professional fees and other expenses (1,988 ) (7) (694 ) (10) — (5,835 ) (18) — Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 105,147 $ 102,416 $ 94,478 $ 404,774 $ 383,265 (1) We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure. (2) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (3) $0.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (4) Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024. (5) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks, which was completed as of December 31, 2024. (6) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (7) $2.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and a related SEC inquiry, a provision in connection with a potential 401(k) plan corrective action, and fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses. (8) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (9) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (10) $0.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and a related SEC inquiry, as well as fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses. (11) Includes $4.3 million of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $1.0 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (12) $1.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (13) $1.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024. (14) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE which bonus program was completed as of December 31, 2024. (15) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $6.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (16) $6.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (17) Includes a true-up of expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024. (18) $5.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and a related SEC inquiry, a provision in connection with a potential 401(k) plan corrective action, employee exit costs and fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses. (19) Includes $17.6 million of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $4.9 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (20) $9.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (21) $9.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $21.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024. (22) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. (23) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total Revenue $ 291,560 $ 279,435 $ 242,852 $ 1,083,807 $ 922,720 Operating Income (Loss) $ 4,478 $ (2,788 ) $ (16,771 ) $ (15,596 ) $ (427,565 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (1) 11,769 12,038 15,274 48,661 62,959 Stock-based compensation expense 1,324 2,855 3,169 10,062 13,951 Restructuring expenses (2) — — 4,105 (284 ) 44,681 Integration expenses (3) — — 464 — 1,911 Deferred compensation adjustments (4) (781 ) 2,317 (451 ) 3,023 3,808 Goodwill impairment (5) — — — — 297,353 Professional fees and other expenses (6) 1,988 694 — 5,835 — Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 18,778 $ 15,116 $ 5,790 $ 51,701 $ (2,902 ) Operating Margin 1.5 % -1.0 % -6.9 % -1.4 % -46.3 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 6.4 % 5.4 % 2.4 % 4.8 % -0.3 % (1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure. (2) Includes expenses for the Company's Business Efficiency Program, which was designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024. (3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks, which bonus program was completed as of December 31, 2024. (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for certain employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (5) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments. (6) Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and a related SEC inquiry, a provision in connection with a potential 401(k) plan corrective action, employee exit costs and fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Other Expense to Non-GAAP Other Expense (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest and dividend income $ 1,703 $ 291 $ 1,631 $ 2,321 $ 3,058 Interest expense (4,520 ) (5,499 ) (4,870 ) (19,344 ) (22,053 ) Net investment (loss) gain (574 ) 2,186 (920 ) 3,001 3,587 Other income (expense), net 805 (745 ) 687 (1,632 ) 246 Total Other Expense $ (2,586 ) $ (3,767 ) $ (3,472 ) $ (15,654 ) $ (15,162 ) Deferred compensation adjustments (1) 601 (2,210 ) 1,090 (2,928 ) (3,539 ) Pension expense (2) 12 13 7 47 28 Non-GAAP Other Expense $ (1,973 ) $ (5,964 ) $ (2,375 ) $ (18,535 ) $ (18,673 ) (1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees. (2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited) and Reconciliation of Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ (1,521 ) $ (9,743 ) $ (46,106 ) $ (41,571 ) $ (456,910 ) Effect of redemption of RNCI (1) (2,075 ) (519 ) (5 ) (4,085 ) (2,981 ) Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (3,596 ) $ (10,262 ) $ (46,111 ) $ (45,656 ) $ (459,891 ) Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (2) 2,316 2,505 2,407 9,413 9,824 Net Loss inclusive of non-controlling interest $ (1,280 ) $ (7,757 ) $ (43,704 ) $ (36,243 ) $ (450,067 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortization and adjustments (3) 11,769 12,038 15,274 48,661 62,959 Stock-based compensation expense 1,324 2,855 3,169 10,062 13,951 Deferred compensation adjustments (4) (180 ) 107 639 95 269 Pension adjustments (5) 12 13 7 47 28 Restructuring expenses (6) — — 4,105 (284 ) 44,681 Integration expenses (7) — — 464 — 1,911 Goodwill impairment — — — — 297,353 Professional fees and other expenses (8) 1,988 694 — 5,835 — Tax effect of adjustments to net loss (628 ) (2,301 ) 20,675 (4,521 ) 2,709 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) inclusive of non-controlling interest $ 13,005 $ 5,649 $ 629 $ 23,652 $ (26,206 ) Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (2) 2,316 2,505 2,407 9,413 9,824 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ 10,689 $ 3,144 $ (1,778 ) $ 14,239 $ (36,030 ) Effect of redemption of RNCI (1) 2,075 519 5 4,085 2,981 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ 12,764 $ 3,663 $ (1,773 ) $ 18,324 $ (33,049 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 79,877 79,803 79,091 79,742 78,928 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 79,877 79,803 79,091 79,742 78,928 Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (5.79 ) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (5.79 ) Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.42 ) Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.42 ) (1) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $2.1 million and a $4.1 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and a $0 and a $3.0 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. (2) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA. (3) We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure. (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees. (5) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries. (6) Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024. (7) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPTLA which was completed as of December 31, 2024. (8) Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and a related SEC inquiry, a provision in connection with a potential 401(k) plan corrective action, employee exit costs and fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 42,238 $ 12,188 $ 2,438 $ 129,767 $ 103,571 Purchases of property, plant and equipment and developed technologies (1) (19,708 ) (17,029 ) (14,335 ) (69,265 ) (65,172 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 22,530 $ (4,841 ) $ (11,897 ) $ 60,502 $ 38,399 (1) Purchases related to capital expenditures and developed technologies.

