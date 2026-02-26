EQS-News: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results 

ADTRAN Holdings Aktie
Huntsville, Alabama, USA. — Feb. 25, 2026 — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” “ADTRAN” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.
ADTRAN Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “We delivered a strong fourth quarter, with revenue above our outlook and growth across all three revenue categories. Performance reflected solid execution and sustained fiber investment across our core markets.”
Mr. Stanton added, “As we look at 2026, we see solid momentum with cloud and enterprise customers, strong broadband activity in the US and increasing high-risk vendor replacement initiatives in Europe. Our priorities remain focused on expanding operating margin, cash generation, and converting the customer opportunities we are seeing across our portfolio.”
Business outlook1
For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects revenue to be within a range of $275.0 million to $295.0 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be within a range of 4.0% to 8.0%.
1 Non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has provided guidance for its first quarter 2026 non-GAAP operating margin. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify without unreasonable effort all of the adjustments that may occur during the period due to the difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. In particular, non-GAAP operating margin excludes certain items, such as acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, deferred compensation adjustments, professional fees and other expenses, and goodwill impairment, that the Company is unable to quantitatively predict. Depending on the materiality of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.
Conference call
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (2:30 p.m. Central European Time). The Company will webcast this conference call at the events and presentations section of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations website at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/203363753 approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call, or you may dial 1-888-330-2391 (Toll-Free US) or 1-240-789-2702, and use Conference ID 8936454.
An online replay of the Company’s conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site https://investors.adtran.com/shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com.
Upcoming conference schedule
March 10, 2026: Stifel 2026 One-on-One Conference – New York
About Adtran
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE (“Adtran Networks”). Find more at Adtran.com, LinkedIn and X.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Statements contained in this press release and the accompanying earnings call which are not historical facts, such as those relating to future market conditions, future priorities, customer demand, (including with respect to future fiber investments, upgrade activity in the U.S. and Europe, and future customer opportunities), and ADTRAN Holdings’ strategy, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “look forward,” and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management’s best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to remain in compliance with the covenants set forth in and satisfy the payment obligations under our credit agreement and convertible notes, to satisfy our payment obligations to Adtran Networks’ minority shareholders under the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement between us and Adtran Networks (the “DPLTA”), and to make payments to Adtran Networks in order to absorb its annual net loss pursuant to the DPLTA; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as shifting customer spending patterns; (iii) risks and uncertainties related to our inventory practices and ability to match customer demand; (iv) risks and uncertainties relating to our level of indebtedness and our ability to generate cash; (v) risks and uncertainties relating to ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (vi) risks posed by changes in general economic conditions and monetary, fiscal and trade policies, including tariffs; (vii) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (viii) the risk that we may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (ix) the other risks set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, and our Annual Reporting on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be filed with the SEC.
Explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures
Set forth in the tables below under the heading “Supplemental Information” are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, other expense, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and net cash provided by operating activities, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and free cash flow, respectively. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations), stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, deferred compensation adjustments, goodwill impairments, professional fees and other expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment, and developed technologies. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 we accrued $2.3 million and $9.3 million, respectively, net income attributable to non-controlling interest, representing the recurring cash compensation earned by non-controlling interest shareholders post-DPLTA. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we accrued $2.4 million and $9.8 million, respectively, representing the recurring cash compensation earned by non-controlling interest shareholders post-DPLTA.
(2) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects $2.1 million and $4.1 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and $0 and $3.0 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.
(2) Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks, which bonus program was completed as of December 31, 2024.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(1) We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.
(2) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(3) $0.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(4) Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(5) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks, which was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(6) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.
(7) $2.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and a related SEC inquiry, a provision in connection with a potential 401(k) plan corrective action, and fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses.
(8) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(9) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(10) $0.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and a related SEC inquiry, as well as fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses.
(11) Includes $4.3 million of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $1.0 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(12) $1.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(13) $1.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(14) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE which bonus program was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(15) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $6.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(16) $6.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(17) Includes a true-up of expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(18) $5.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and a related SEC inquiry, a provision in connection with a potential 401(k) plan corrective action, employee exit costs and fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses.
(19) Includes $17.6 million of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $4.9 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(20) $9.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(21) $9.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $21.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and was substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany which occurred in December 2024. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(22) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.
(23) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
and Non-GAAP Operating Margin
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.
(2) Includes expenses for the Company's Business Efficiency Program, which was designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks, which bonus program was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for certain employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.
(5) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments.
(6) Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and a related SEC inquiry, a provision in connection with a potential 401(k) plan corrective action, employee exit costs and fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Other Expense to Non-GAAP Other Expense
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees.
(2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest
(Unaudited)
and
Reconciliation of Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and
Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted to
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(1) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $2.1 million and a $4.1 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and a $0 and a $3.0 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
(2) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA.
(3) We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.
(4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.
(5) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.
(6) Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(7) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPTLA which was completed as of December 31, 2024.
(8) Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and a related SEC inquiry, a provision in connection with a potential 401(k) plan corrective action, employee exit costs and fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(1) Purchases related to capital expenditures and developed technologies.
