ADTRAN Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059

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04.08.2026 04:30:04

EQS-News: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2026 financial results

EQS-News: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2026 financial results

04.08.2026 / 04:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2026 financial results 

Huntsville, Alabama, USA. — August 3, 2026 — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” “ADTRAN” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

  • Revenue: $281.1 million, up 6.1 % year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin of 37.0%; non-GAAP gross margin of 40.7%.
  • GAAP operating margin of -3.6 %; non-GAAP operating margin of 3.8%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $25.9 million.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.13; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.04.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $79.2 million.

ADTRAN Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Demand across our end markets remained strong during the quarter led by the results of our Optical Networking Solutions business. While our second quarter results were affected by a specific set of near-term factors, it does not change the underlying strength or trajectory of our business.”

Mr. Stanton added, “Our strategic priorities remain on track. We continue to gain momentum in optical networking while increasing diversity across cloud providers/hyperscalers, enterprise, and government customers, with revenue from these customers growing 47% year-over-year.  We remain committed to our long-term operating model and remain confident that our strategy will deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Business outlook1

For the third quarter of 2026, the Company expects revenue to be within a range of $275.0 million to $295.0 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be within a range of 1.5% to 5.5%.

1 Non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has provided guidance for its third quarter 2026 non-GAAP operating margin. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify without unreasonable effort all of the adjustments that may occur during the period due to the difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. In particular, non-GAAP operating margin excludes certain items, such as acquisition related expenses, amortization and adjustments, stock-based compensation expense, deferred compensation adjustments, professional fees and other expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment, and developed technologies, that the Company is unable to quantitatively predict. Depending on the materiality of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

Conference call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday , August 4, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (2:30 p.m. Central European Time). The Company will webcast this conference call at the events and presentations section of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations website at  https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/977314034 approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call, or you may dial 1-888-330-2391 (Toll-Free US) or 1-240-789-2702, and use Conference ID 8936454.

An online replay of the Company’s conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site https://investors.adtran.com/shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com.

Upcoming conference schedule

August 17, 2026: Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit - Virtual

September 10, 2026: B. Riley TMT Conference – New York 

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE (“Adtran Networks”). Find more at Adtran.com, LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Statements and graphics contained in this press release and the accompanying earnings call which are not historical facts, such as those relating to market trends, future demand across end markets, future demand driver growth (including with respect to expected hyperscale demand for data center interconnect and next-generation connectivity) and ADTRAN Holdings’ strategy, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “look forward,” and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are estimates and reflect management’s best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to remain in compliance with the covenants set forth in and satisfy the payment obligations under our credit agreement and convertible notes, to satisfy our payment obligations to Adtran Networks’ minority shareholders under the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement between us and Adtran Networks (the “DPLTA”), and to make payments to Adtran Networks in order to absorb its annual net loss pursuant to the DPLTA; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as shifting customer spending patterns; (iii) risks and uncertainties related to our inventory practices and ability to match customer demand; (iv) risks and uncertainties relating to our level of indebtedness and our ability to generate cash; (v) risks and uncertainties relating to ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (vi) risks posed by changes in general economic conditions and monetary, fiscal and trade policies, including tariffs; (vii) risks and uncertainties relating to our international operations, including potential exposure to ongoing military conflicts (including the conflicts in Iran, Ukraine, and Israel and the surrounding areas); (viii) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks (ix) the risk that we may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (x) the other risks set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026, and our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026 to be filed with the SEC.

Explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures

Set forth in the tables below under the heading “Supplemental Information” are reconciliations of cost of revenue, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating (loss) income, operating margin, other income (expense), net (loss) income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and net cash provided by operating activities, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), to non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and free cash flow, respectively. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations), stock-based compensation expense, professional fees and other expenses, restructuring expenses, deferred compensation adjustments, amortization of pension actuarial losses, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment, and developed technologies. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Furthermore, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

Media contact

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

Investor contact

Rob Fink

investor.relations@adtran.com

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

  June 30,     December 31,  
  2026     2025  
Assets          
Current Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,236     $ 95,696  
Accounts receivable, net   205,761       210,687  
Other receivables   9,066       7,046  
Inventory, net   208,778       215,736  
Income tax receivable   3,537       3,667  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   60,432       55,317  
Short-term investments - deferred compensation   39,075       35,174  
Assets held for sale   11,901       11,901  
Total Current Assets   617,786       635,224  
Property, plant and equipment, net   123,002       124,384  
Goodwill   58,336       59,983  
Intangible assets, net   269,488       294,047  
Deferred tax assets   16,223       16,481  
Other non-current assets   64,110       73,352  
Long-term investments   1,016       1,022  
Total Assets $ 1,149,961     $ 1,204,493  
           
Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity          
Current Liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 169,322     $ 167,337  
Unearned revenue   78,711       87,541  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   24,702       33,690  
Accrued wages and benefits   25,613       32,203  
Deferred compensation liability   42,653       37,447  
Income tax payable   3,804       3,642  
Total Current Liabilities   344,805       361,860  
Non-current revolving credit agreement   25,000       25,000  
Non-current convertible senior notes, net of debt issuance costs   193,822       193,038  
Deferred tax liabilities   26,491       27,453  
Non-current unearned revenue   24,959       27,143  
Non-current pension liability   6,357       6,277  
Non-current lease obligations   23,842       27,000  
Other non-current liabilities   16,028       17,564  
Total Liabilities   661,304       685,335  
Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest   359,160       373,328  
Equity          
Common stock   815       802  
Additional paid-in capital   805,882       801,269  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   64,194       78,877  
Retained deficit   (736,379 )     (730,010 )
Treasury stock   (5,015 )     (5,108 )
Total Equity   129,497       145,830  
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,149,961     $ 1,204,493  


 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended    
    June 30,     June 30,    
    2026     2025     2026     2025    
Revenue                          
Network Solutions   $ 232,898     $ 219,498     $ 470,839     $ 421,715    
Services & Support     48,248       45,570       96,393       91,097    
Total Revenue     281,146       265,068       567,232       512,812    
Cost of Revenue                          
Network Solutions     157,585       147,321       312,233       281,562    
Services & Support     19,610       18,823       38,060       37,150    
Total Cost of Revenue     177,195       166,144       350,293       318,712    
Gross Profit     103,951       98,924       216,939       194,100    
Selling, general and administrative expenses     60,243       60,347       116,079       110,632    
Research and development expenses     53,779       51,895       104,556       100,754    
Operating Loss     (10,071 )     (13,318 )     (3,696 )     (17,286 )  
Interest and dividend income     397       201       697       327    
Interest expense     (4,234 )     (4,564 )     (8,475 )     (9,325 )  
Net investment loss     5,274       3,075       4,424       1,389    
Other income (expense), net     718       (2,636 )     1,981       (1,692 )  
Loss Before Income Taxes     (7,916 )     (17,242 )     (5,069 )     (26,587 )  
Income tax expense     (788 )     (1,016 )     (2,705 )     (619 )  
Net Loss   $ (8,704 )   $ (18,258 )   $ (7,774 )   $ (27,206 )  
Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)     2,201       2,273       4,452       4,592    
Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.   $ (10,905 )   $ (20,531 )   $ (12,226 )   $ (31,798 )  
                           
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     80,948       79,748       80,639       79,642    
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     80,948       79,748       80,639       79,642    
                           
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic (2)   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.24 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.38 )  
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted (2)   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.24 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.38 )  

 

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 we accrued $2.1 million and $4.3 million, respectively, of net income attributable to non-controlling interest, representing the recurring cash compensation earned by non-controlling interest shareholders post-DPLTA. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 we accrued $2.4 million and $4.8 million, respectively, of net income attributable to non-controlling interest, representing the recurring cash compensation earned by non-controlling interest shareholders post-DPLTA.

(2) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $0.6 million and $0.9 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $1.5 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Six Months Ended  
    June 30,  
    2026     2025  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (7,774 )   $ (27,206 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     50,478       44,990  
Amortization of debt issuance cost     746       639  
Amortization of convertible notes issuance costs     784        
Gain on investments, net     (4,530 )     (1,506 )
Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     82       24  
Stock-based compensation expense     4,670       5,888  
Deferred income taxes     (413 )     1,189  
Inventory reserves     277       9,176  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net     1,758       25,754  
Other receivables     (2,872 )     1,416  
Income taxes receivable, net     2,733       (2,349 )
Inventory     3,422       29,594  
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets     426       6,095  
Accounts payable     10,941       (6,242 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     (20,468 )     (11,305 )
Income taxes payable     (1,675 )     (816 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     38,585       75,341  
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (16,440 )     (12,084 )
Intangibles - internally developed technology     (16,737 )     (20,444 )
Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments     812       727  
Purchases of available-for-sale investments     (141 )     (243 )
Payments for beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable     (478 )     (49 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (32,984 )     (32,093 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements     (1,604 )     (1,223 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     6,612       1,163  
Payments on financing agreement     (1,400 )      
Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest     (13,766 )     (19,363 )
Payment of annual recurring compensation to non-controlling interest     (8,881 )      
Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements           24,000  
Repayment of revolving credit agreements           (24,000 )
Payment of debt issuance cost           (64 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (19,039 )     (19,487 )
             
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (13,438 )     23,761  
Effect of exchange rate changes     (3,022 )     6,489  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     95,696       76,021  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 79,236     $ 106,271  
             
Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities:            
Cash paid for interest expense   $ 5,016     $ 8,049  
Cash paid for income taxes, net   $ 2,573     $ 4,155  
Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases   $ 4,819     $ 5,236  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:            
Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest   $ 885     $ 1,491  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations   $ 1,094     $ 3,538  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable   $ 436     $ 1,450  

 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Cost of Revenue Gross Profit and Gross Margin to

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,       June 30,     June 30,  
    2026     2026     2025       2026     2025  
Total Revenue   $ 281,146     $ 286,086     $ 265,068       $ 567,232     $ 512,812  
                                 
Cost of Revenue   $ 177,195     $ 173,098     $ 166,144       $ 350,293     $ 318,712  
Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (1)     (9,949 )     (10,021 )     (10,599 )       (19,970 )     (20,430 )
Stock-based compensation expense     (181 )     (140 )     (222 )       (321 )     (489 )
Professional fees and other expenses (2)     (438 )                   (438 )      
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue   $ 166,627     $ 162,937     $ 155,323       $ 329,564     $ 297,793  
                                 
Gross Profit   $ 103,951     $ 112,988     $ 98,924       $ 216,939     $ 194,100  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $ 114,519     $ 123,149     $ 109,745       $ 237,668     $ 215,019  
                                 
Gross Margin     37.0 %     39.5 %     37.3 %       38.2 %     37.9 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin     40.7 %     43.0 %     41.4 %       41.9 %     41.9 %

 

(1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

(2) Included in cost of revenue on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes $0.4 million in related employee exit costs.
 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended    
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,       June 30,     June 30,    
    2026     2026     2025       2026     2025    
Operating Expenses   $ 114,022     $ 106,613     $ 112,242       $ 220,635     $ 211,386    
Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (1)     (1,630 ) (2)   (1,641 ) (6)   (2,175 ) (9)     (3,271 ) (13)   (4,424 ) (16)
Stock-based compensation expense     (2,675 ) (3)   (1,679 ) (7)   (2,451 ) (10)     (4,354 ) (14)   (5,394 ) (17)
Restructuring expenses                 284   (11)           284   (11)
Deferred compensation adjustments (4)     (5,494 )     11       (3,034 )       (5,483 )     (1,487 )  
Professional fees and other expenses     (307 ) (5)   (30 ) (8)   (3,153 ) (12)     (337 ) (15)   (3,153 ) (18)
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses   $ 103,916     $ 103,274     $ 101,713       $ 207,190     $ 197,212    

 

(1) We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

(2) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(3) $2.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

(5) Included in selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes $0.1 million in one-time professional fees and business expenses, $1.6 million in related employee exit costs and offset by a $1.4 million reversal of a provision in connection with a 401(k) plan corrective action which  the Company received a compliance statement from the IRS approving a retroactive amendment to correct the matter.

(6) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(7) $1.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(8) Included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes one-time professional fees and business expenses.                                                                                                 

(9) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $1.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss acquired in connection with business combinations.

(10) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(11) Includes true-up of expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. Other than the Company's aim of selling buildings of its headquarters, the Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.

(12) $3.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and related employee exit costs, fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses.

(13) $2.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(14) $3.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(15) Included in selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes $0.1 million in one-time professional fees and business expenses, $1.6 million in related employee exit costs and offset by a $1.4 million reversal of a provision in connection with a 401(k) plan corrective action which  the Company received a compliance statement from the IRS approving a retroactive amendment to correct the matter.

(16) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(17) $3.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(18) $3.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and related employee exit costs, fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses.
 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating (Loss)  Income and Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Income

and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended    
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,       June 30,     June 30,    
    2026     2026     2025       2026     2025    
Total Revenue   $ 281,146     $ 286,086     $ 265,068       $ 567,232     $ 512,812    
                                   
Operating (Loss) Income   $ (10,071 )   $ 6,375     $ (13,318 )     $ (3,696 )   $ (17,286 )  
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (1)     11,579       11,662       12,774         23,241       24,854    
Stock-based compensation expense     2,856       1,819       2,673         4,675       5,883    
Restructuring expenses                 (284 )             (284 )  
Deferred compensation adjustments (2)     5,494       (11 )     3,034         5,483       1,487    
Professional fees and other expenses     745   (3)   30   (4)   3,153   (5)     775   (3)   3,153   (5)
Non-GAAP Operating Income   $ 10,603     $ 19,875     $ 8,032       $ 30,478     $ 17,807    
                                   
Operating Margin     -3.6 %     2.2 %     -5.0 %       -0.7 %     -3.4 %  
Non-GAAP Operating Margin     3.8 %     6.9 %     3.0 %       5.4 %     3.5 %  
                                   

(1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

(2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for certain employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

(3) Included in cost of revenue, selling, general and administrative  and research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes $0.1 million in one-time professional fees and business expenses, $2.0 million in related employee exit costs and offset by a $1.4 million reversal of a provision in connection with a 401(k) plan corrective action which  the Company received a compliance statement from the IRS approving a retroactive amendment to correct the matter.

(4) Included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes one-time professional fees and business expenses.

(5) Included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and related employee exit costs, fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses.


 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Other Income (Expense) to Non-GAAP Other Expense

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
    2026     2026     2025     2026     2025  
Interest and dividend income   $ 397     $ 300     $ 201     $ 697     $ 327  
Interest expense     (4,234 )     (4,241 )     (4,564 )     (8,475 )     (9,325 )
Net investment gain (loss)     5,274       (850 )     3,075       4,424       1,389  
Other income (expense), net     718       1,263       (2,636 )     1,981       (1,692 )
Total Other Income (Expense)   $ 2,155     $ (3,528 )   $ (3,924 )   $ (1,373 )   $ (9,301 )
Deferred compensation adjustments (1)     (5,154 )     1,012       (2,968 )     (4,142 )     (1,319 )
Pension expense (2)     (20 )     (20 )     11       (40 )     22  
Non-GAAP Other Expense   $ (3,019 )   $ (2,536 )   $ (6,881 )   $ (5,555 )   $ (10,598 )

 

(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees.

(2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.
 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to

Non-GAAP Net Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest

(Unaudited)

and

Reconciliation of Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and

 Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted to

 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended    
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,       June 30,     June 30,    
    2026     2026     2025       2026     2025    
Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. common stockholders   $ (10,321 )   $ (1,020 )   $ (19,037 )     $ (11,341 )   $ (30,307 )  
Effect of redemption of RNCI (1)     (584 )     (301 )     (1,494 )       (885 )     (1,491 )  
Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.   $ (10,905 )   $ (1,321 )   $ (20,531 )     $ (12,226 )   $ (31,798 )  
Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (2)     2,201       2,251       2,273         4,452       4,592    
Net (Loss) Income inclusive of non-controlling interest   $ (8,704 )   $ 930     $ (18,258 )     $ (7,774 )   $ (27,206 )  
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (3)     11,579       11,662       12,774         23,241       24,854    
Stock-based compensation expense     2,856       1,819       2,673         4,675       5,883    
Deferred compensation adjustments (4)     340       1,001       66         1,341       168    
Pension adjustments (5)     (20 )     (20 )     11         (40 )     22    
Restructuring expenses(6)                 (284 )             (284 )  
Professional fees and other expenses     745   (7)   30   (8)   3,153   (9)     775   (7)   3,153   (9)
Tax effect of adjustments to net loss     (1,765 )     (2,509 )     388         (4,274 )     (1,592 )  
Non-GAAP Net Income inclusive of non-controlling interest   $ 5,031     $ 12,913     $ 523       $ 17,944     $ 4,998    
Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (2)     2,201       2,251       2,273         4,452       4,592    
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.   $ 2,830     $ 10,662     $ (1,750 )     $ 13,492     $ 406    
Effect of redemption of RNCI (1)     584       301       1,494         885       1,491    
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. common stockholders   $ 3,414     $ 10,963     $ (256 )     $ 14,377     $ 1,897    
                                   
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     80,948       80,321       79,748         80,639       79,642    
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     80,948       80,321       79,748         80,639       79,642    
                                   
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.24 )     $ (0.14 )   $ (0.38 )  
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.24 )     $ (0.14 )   $ (0.38 )  
                                   
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per common share attributable to ADTRAN – basic   $ 0.04     $ 0.14     $ (0.00 )     $ 0.18     $ 0.02    
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per common share attributable to ADTRAN – diluted   $ 0.04     $ 0.14     $ (0.00 )     $ 0.18     $ 0.02    

 

(1) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $0.6 million and $0.9 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $1.5 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $0.3 million effect of redemption of RNCI for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

(2) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA.

(3) We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

(4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.

(5) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

(6) Includes reduced previously accrued cost  for the Company's Business Efficiency Program, which was designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. The Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.

(7) Included in cost of revenue, selling, general and administrative  and research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes $0.1 million in one-time professional fees and business expenses, $2.0 million in related employee exit costs and offset by a $1.4 million reversal of a provision in connection with a 401(k) plan corrective action which  the Company received a compliance statement from the IRS approving a retroactive amendment to correct the matter.

(8) Included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes one-time professional fees and business expenses.

(9) $3.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes professional fees related to an internal investigation and related employee exit costs, fees relating to other one-time professional fees and business expenses.

 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,       June 30,     June 30,  
    2026     2026     2025       2026     2025  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 25,915     $ 12,670     $ 32,160       $ 38,585     $ 75,341  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and developed technologies (1)     (17,237 )     (15,940 )     (13,833 )       (33,177 )     (32,528 )
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)   $ 8,678     $ (3,270 )   $ 18,327       $ 5,408     $ 42,813  

 

(1) Purchases related to capital expenditures and developed technologies.


04.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
E-mail: investor.relations@adtran.com
Internet: www.adtran.com
ISIN: US00486H1059
WKN: 892015
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq
LEI Code: 549300VV36J86CRRWF77
EQS News ID: 2376638

 
End of News EQS News Service

2376638  04.08.2026 CET/CEST

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