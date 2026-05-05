EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q1 2026

EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q1 2026



05.05.2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q1 2026

Quarterly revenues at EUR 117.5 million, up 2.9% year-over-year

Pro forma EBIT at negative EUR 1.4 million (-1.2% of revenues)

Munich, Germany. May 5, 2026. Adtran Networks SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported unaudited financial results for Q1 2026 ending on March 31, 2026. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q1 2026 financial summary1

(in thousands of EUR) Q1 Q1 Change 2026 2025 Revenues 117,464 114,119 2.9% Pro forma gross profit 37,785 39,171 -3.5% in % of revenues 32.2% 34.3% -2.1pp Pro forma EBIT -1,370 -4,791 71.4% in % of revenues -1.2% -4.2% 3.0pp

1 Potential difference due to rounding

Q1 2026 IFRS financial results

Revenue in Q1 2026 increased by 2.9% to EUR 117.5 million from EUR 114.1 million in Q1 2025. The year-over-year growth reflects continued deployments of optical transport solutions, supported by ongoing network upgrades and sustained long-term demand for higher-capacity and more flexible fiber infrastructure.

Pro forma gross profit for Q1 2026 was EUR 37.8 million (32.2% of revenues), down from EUR 39.2 million (34.3% of revenues) recorded in Q1 2025. The decline in gross margin was driven by product mix effects and higher fixed costs in the period.

Pro forma EBIT improved to a loss of EUR 1.4 million (-1.2% of revenues) in Q1 2026, compared to a loss of EUR 4.8 million (-4.2% of revenues) in the prior year comparable quarter. The substantial year-over-year improvement was driven by higher revenues and continued focus on cost control and operational efficiencies, partially offset by the lower gross margin.

The company will publish the Q1 2026 statement on May 12, 2026, and the financial results for Q2 2026 on August 4, 2026. The 6M Report 2026 will be published on August 11, 2026.

Forward-looking statements

The economic projections and forward-looking statements in this document relate to future facts. Such projections and forward-looking statements are subject to risks that cannot be foreseen and that are beyond Adtran Networks SE's control.Therefore, Adtran Networks SE is not in a position to make any representation of the accuracy of economic projections and forward-looking statements or their impact on the financial situation of Adtran Networks SE or the market in the shares of Adtran Networks SE.

Use of pro forma financial information

Adtran Networks SE provides consolidated pro forma financial results in this press release solely as supplemental financial information to help investors and the financial community make meaningful comparisons of Adtran Networks SE’s operating results from one financial period to another. Adtran Networks SE believes that these pro forma consolidated financial results are helpful because they exclude non-cash charges related to the stock option programs and amortization and impairment of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, which do not reflect the company’s operating results for the period presented. Expenses relating to anniversary payment obligations are excluded starting from 2025. Additionally, non-recurring expenses relating to M&A, integration, professional fees relating to an internal investigation in the US and other non-recurring personnel expenses as well as expenses related to restructuring measures are not included. This pro forma information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for the historical information presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Adtran Networks SE

Adtran Networks SE is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adtran.com.

Published by

Adtran Networks SE, Munich, Germany

www.adtran-networks.com

For press

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adtran.com

For investors

Rob Fink

+1 646 809 4048