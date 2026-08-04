EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q2 2026

EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q2 2026



04.08.2026 / 04:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q2 2026

Quarterly revenues at EUR 133.4 million, up 21.6% year-over-year

Pro forma EBIT at EUR 4.4 million (3.3% of revenues)

Munich, Germany. August 4, 2026. Adtran Networks SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported unaudited financial results for Q2 2026 ending on June 30, 2026. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q2 2026 financial summary1

(in thousands of EUR) Q2 Q2 Change 2026 2025 Revenues 133,422 109,740 21.6% Pro forma gross profit 47,121 36,174 30.3% in % of revenues 35.3% 33.0% 2.3pp Pro forma EBIT 4,367 -7,390 n/a in % of revenues 3.3% -6.7% 10.0pp

1 Potential difference due to rounding

Q2 2026 IFRS financial results

Revenue in Q2 2026 increased by 21.6% to EUR 133.4 million from EUR 109.7 million in Q2 2025. The year-over-year growth was driven by strong customer demand and increased deployments across the company's optical networking portfolio, supported by ongoing investments in higher-capacity network infrastructure and continued network modernization projects.

Pro forma gross profit for Q2 2026 was EUR 47.1 million (35.3% of revenues), compared to EUR 36.2 million (33.0% of revenues) in Q2 2025. The improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by higher revenues in the optical networking solutions product portfolio.

Pro forma EBIT improved to EUR 4.4 million (3.3% of revenues) in Q2 2026, compared to a loss of EUR 7.4 million (-6.7% of revenues) in the prior year comparable quarter. The significant year-over-year improvement reflects the strong revenue growth, improved gross profitability, and continued focus on operating cost discipline.

The company will publish the full 6M Report 2026 on August 11, 2026.

Forward-looking statements

The economic projections and forward-looking statements in this document relate to future facts. Such projections and forward-looking statements are subject to risks that cannot be foreseen and that are beyond Adtran Networks SE's control. Therefore, Adtran Networks SE is not in a position to make any representation of the accuracy of economic projections and forward-looking statements or their impact on the financial situation of Adtran Networks SE or the market in the shares of Adtran Networks SE.

Use of pro forma financial information

Adtran Networks SE provides consolidated pro forma financial results in this press release solely as supplemental financial information to help investors and the financial community make meaningful comparisons of Adtran Networks SE’s operating results from one financial period to another. Adtran Networks SE believes that these pro forma consolidated financial results are helpful because they exclude non-cash charges related to the stock option programs and amortization and impairment of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, which do not reflect the company’s operating results for the period presented. Expenses relating to anniversary payment obligations are excluded starting from 2025. Additionally, non-recurring expenses relating to M&A, integration, professional fees relating to an internal investigation in the US and other non-recurring personnel expenses as well as expenses related to restructuring measures are not included. This pro forma information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for the historical information presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Adtran Networks SE

Adtran Networks SE is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adtran.com.

Published by

Adtran Networks SE, Munich, Germany

www.adtran-networks.com

For press

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adtran.com

For investors

Rob Fink