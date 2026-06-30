EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: 2025 annual financial statements published – Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 August 2026

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Advanced Blockchain AG: 2025 annual financial statements published – Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 August 2026



30.06.2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Advanced Blockchain AG: 2025 annual financial statements published – Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 August 2026



Berlin, 30 June 2026 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“ABAG”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading venture builder and investor in the blockchain sector, has published its 2025 annual financial statements and invites its shareholders to attend the 2026 Annual General Meeting on 27 August 2026.



During the 2025 financial year, Advanced Blockchain AG’s primary focus was on stabilising and professionalising the Company, as well as on the comprehensive processing of historical matters required by law – in particular in connection with its subsidiary Incredulous Labs Ltd, Nicosia/Cyprus. A further key priority in the 2025 financial year was the strengthening of internal governance, control and compliance structures. Through various organisational measures, processes were made more transparent, efficient and resilient. The aim of these measures was to strengthen the Company organisationally and to reinforce capital market confidence on a sustainable basis. In addition, the strategic realignment under the guiding principle of “ABAG 2.0” was advanced, including an in-depth review and prioritisation of the investment and token portfolio.



Advanced Blockchain AG increased its revenue in the 2025 financial year from EUR 0.23 million to EUR 0.31 million. However, the net result for the year was materially burdened by further valuation adjustments, in particular write-downs totalling EUR 1.5 million on receivables due from Incredulous Labs Ltd. (Cyprus) and nakamo.to GmbH (Remscheid). This was primarily attributable to the negative performance of the token portfolio at the level of Incredulous Labs Ltd. Additional pressure on earnings came from increased legal and advisory expenses incurred in connection with the review of historical matters. As a result, the operational stabilisation and improved transparency were accompanied by a noticeable impact on earnings. Accordingly, the net loss for 2025 amounted to EUR 3.48 million, compared with a net loss of EUR 1.78 million in the previous year. Further pressure on earnings arose from increased legal and advisory expenses incurred in connection with the review of historical matters. As a result, the operational stabilisation and improved transparency were accompanied by a noticeable impact on earnings. Accordingly, the net loss for 2025 amounted to EUR 3.48 million, compared with a net loss of EUR 1.78 million in the previous year.



The historical matters led to a qualified audit opinion in the 2025 financial year for both Advanced Blockchain AG and its subsidiary Incredulous Labs Ltd. At the same time, the uncertainties relating to the 2023 and 2024 financial statements of Incredulous Labs Ltd were resolved in the 2025 financial statements, thereby avoiding a renewed disclaimer of opinion.



Maik Laske, CFO of Advanced Blockchain AG, commented: “Through the comprehensive review and consistent clean-up undertaken in both companies, we have created the conditions for a genuine fresh start. On this clean and robust basis, we will in future be able to focus fully on our operating activities and the further development of the business.”



The 2025 annual financial statements of Advanced Blockchain AG and Incredulous Labs are available for download on the Investor Relations website.



Outlook for 2026

For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board again expects a net loss, albeit at a lower level than in the 2025 financial year. Additional revenue and earnings contributions are expected from the implementation of “ABAG 2.0” and from “ABX Analytics”. In addition, the Management Board intends to further monetise the trading licence in Dubai and to selectively support tokenisation projects.



Annual General Meeting 2026

The 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting on 27 August 2026. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and all relevant documents, will be published on the ABAG website in due time during July.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Düsseldorf Primary Market, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to shaping the future of Web 3.0 and driving innovation across various ecosystems and markets within the sector.



Further information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.



Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com

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