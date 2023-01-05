|
05.01.2023 10:17:16
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Further Information on the Public Share Buyback Offer to Acquire up to 325,000 Shares
|
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG
/ Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Share Buyback
As already published with the ad-hoc announcement of January 5, 2023, the company submits a share buyback offer to its shareholders to acquire a total of up to 325,000 no-par value bearer shares of Advanced Blockchain AG, at a price of EUR 3.10 per share. The acceptance period ends on 24.01.2023, 12:00 CET.
05.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|030403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1527887
