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WKN DE: A0M93V / ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

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02.09.2026 08:59:33

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Mathias Roch elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Advanced Blockchain AG: Mathias Roch elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

02.09.2026 / 08:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG: Mathias Roch elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Berlin, 2 September 2026 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“ABAG”, Scale Frankfurt, Düsseldorf Primary Market, XETRA, ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that the Company’s Supervisory Board has elected Mathias Roch as its new Chairman.

The election of Mathias Roch as Chairman of the Supervisory Board marks a change within the Supervisory Board. Rüdiger Andreas Günther, who had served as Chairman since August 2023, is handing over the role and will remain a member of the Supervisory Board. Mathias Roch has been a member of the Supervisory Board since September 2025.

Mathias Roch is an entrepreneur and investor with more than 30 years of leadership experience. He built the Roch Group into a European market leader for sustainable infrastructure services. Since 2013, he has been active as a business angel, focusing on blockchain and digital assets, particularly in Austria. In addition, he is a founding member of the German Federal Association for Street Lighting, Masts and Infrastructure, holds several technical patents and serves on various boards, including as founder and Supervisory Board member of Blockchain Investor AG in Germany.

Andreas Appelhagen was elected Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Andreas Appelhagen is an independent investor and is involved with Advanced Blockchain AG as a shareholder, creditor and project partner.

This personnel change follows the Company’s most recent Annual General Meeting held on 27 August 2026. At the Annual General Meeting, all resolutions were adopted by the shareholders with a clear majority. This also included the approval of all capital authorisations.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Düsseldorf Primary Market, XETRA, ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to shaping the future of Web 3.0 and driving innovation across various ecosystems and markets within the sector.

Further information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

Contact:
ir@advancedblockchain.com

 


02.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: +4930403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 485100003NGNIR3CO857
EQS News ID: 2392048

 
End of News EQS News Service

2392048  02.09.2026 CET/CEST

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