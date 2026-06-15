EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Panoptic launches v2, enabling onchain trading of tokenized assets such as SpaceX

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Panoptic launches v2, enabling onchain trading of tokenized assets such as SpaceX



15.06.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

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Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Panoptic launches v2, enabling onchain trading of tokenized assets such as SpaceX



Berlin, 15 June 2026 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("AB", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, announces that its portfolio company Panoptic has launched the public mainnet of its newest version of the protocol (“v2”).



Panoptic is a decentralized platform on which users can trade options – financial instruments that give the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a set price – using liquidity that already exists on the Uniswap exchange. Unlike traditional options, Panoptic's options have no fixed expiration date, remain fully backed by collateral at all times, and settle instantly without relying on a counterparty. While crypto markets have already developed deep markets for spot trading, lending, and futures-like products, a comparable market for options has so far been missing.



With its v2 launch, Panoptic is moving beyond being just an options trading platform. It is becoming a broader onchain financial platform where users can trade options, lend assets, and manage collateral in one place.



At the center of the system is a shared risk engine that helps ensure trades and loans are properly backed by collateral and that deposited capital is used efficiently. Panoptic is also adding new options vaults, infrastructure for custom price quotes, a public SDK – a software development kit that gives external developers standardized tools and interfaces to integrate Panoptic’s functionality into their own applications – and partner referral codes. Together, these features make the protocol highly relevant for passive investors, professional market makers, and external partners who want to integrate Panoptic’s trading and yield products into their own platforms.



As part of the v2 launch, Panoptic has also enabled trading in SPCXx, a tokenized instrument that tracks the value of shares in SpaceX. SPCXx is issued by Backed Assets via its xStocks platform and is not issued, held, or distributed by Panoptic itself. Through Panoptic, users can gain price exposure to SPCXx, lend it to earn yield, or trade options on it around the clock – extending the same infrastructure used for crypto assets to a tokenized representation of one of the world's most closely watched publicly listed companies, including outside regular stock-market trading hours1.



Maik Laske, CFO of Advanced Blockchain AG, comments: "Panoptic is a strong example of how Advanced Blockchain AG backs foundational infrastructure at the frontier of decentralized finance. As the crypto markets mature from spot and perpetuals toward a complete derivatives stack, an onchain options and volatility market is one of the key missing pieces, and Panoptic is building it directly on the liquidity that already exists in Uniswap."

1 Panoptic is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by SpaceX.



About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Düsseldorf Primary Market, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to shaping the future of Web 3.0 and driving innovation across various ecosystems and markets within the sector.



Further information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.



Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com