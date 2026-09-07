EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Silencio signs record voice-data contract as AI labs turn to low-resource languages

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Silencio signs record voice-data contract as AI labs turn to low-resource languages



07.09.2026 / 10:22 CET/CEST

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Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Silencio signs record voice-data contract as AI labs turn to low-resource languages Berlin, 7 September 2026 - Advanced Blockchain AG ("ABAG", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, announces continued commercial momentum at its portfolio company Silencio, a global voice data network that supplies AI developers with speech data in the languages that cannot be sourced from the open web.



The bottleneck in voice AI has shifted. While usable speech data for English, Mandarin and other high-resource languages is abundant, thousands of languages spoken by billions of people — including Cebuano, Wolof, Amharic and Hausa — have little or no scrapeable corpus in existence. That data must be recorded by native speakers where they live, or it does not exist at all. Silencio was built to serve this segment. Where established vendors recruit and manage speaker panels country by country, at cost and lead times that rise sharply as languages get smaller, Silencio draws on a distributed network of contributors already resident in those markets, who record and increasingly transcribe voice data in exchange for direct compensation paid weekly in USDC. Opening a new language becomes a matter of activating existing contributors rather than standing up a local operation, shortening the time between a client request and first delivery.



The network now comprises more than 2.5 million contributors across over 185 countries, covering more than 1,000 languages and dialects. More than 500,000 hours of voice data have been collected to date, over 250,000 hours of which are licensing-ready, with up to approximately 1,000 new hours added daily. Several frontier AI labs and Fortune 100 companies already train on data sourced from the network.



Recent contracts demonstrate that coverage converts into revenue. Silencio signed a USD 250,000 contract, its largest to date, with a leading voice AI company for single- and multi-speaker voice data in Tagalog and Cebuano, following a roughly six-month enterprise sales cycle involving procurement, legal and security review, and sample data evaluations. Separately, the company has entered into a data licensing agreement with a leading AI developer for African language datasets. The agreement initially covers Swahili, spoken by more than 200 million people, Amharic, with approximately 35 to 40 million speakers, Hausa, with around 80 to 90 million speakers, Wolof, with approximately 10 to 15 million speakers, and Yoruba, with around 45 to 50 million speakers. It enables weekly USDC payouts to contributors as well as paid transcription tasks in these languages, with additional languages expected to follow. Neither dataset could have been assembled from publicly available sources. Both agreements illustrate Silencio's commercial model of building direct, long-term relationships with AI labs and enterprises, on the premise that an initial language order opens repeat business across adjacent languages and higher-value data types such as transcription and labelling.



Silencio's voice AI division grew revenue roughly threefold quarter-on-quarter, from approximately USD 100,000 in Q1 2026 to approximately USD 300,000 in Q2 2026, achieved within the first six months of commercialization by a 14-person team. Data gathering began in November 2025, with commercialization starting in January 2026. Combined first- and second-quarter revenues place the company at roughly 40 percent of the cumulative sales threshold set under its revenue-sharing arrangement with the Blocksound Foundation, a threshold the company expects to reach within the current year based on its current sales pipeline.



"The industry has run out of internet to scrape, and the languages that are left were never on the internet to begin with," said Theo Messerer, Co-Founder and COO of Silencio. "You cannot crawl your way to Cebuano or Wolof — you have to pay the people who speak it. We already have contributors in those markets, which is why we can open a new language in weeks rather than quarters."

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Düsseldorf Primary Market, XETRA, ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to shaping the future of Web 3.0 and driving innovation across various ecosystems and markets within the sector.



Further information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.



Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com

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