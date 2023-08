EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG publishes audited consolidated financial statements

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Advanced Blockchain AG publishes audited consolidated financial statements



02.08.2023 / 10:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Advanced Blockchain AG publishes audited consolidated financial statements



2. August 2023 - Advanced Blockchain AG ("AB," Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator, architect, and investor in the blockchain industry, today announces the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year 2022. Despite the challenging market environment, Advanced Blockchain AG recorded a continuous and stable development in 2022. As expected, revenue reached of EUR 14.9 million and consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 1.9 million.



In the current 2023 financial year, Advanced Blockchain's management focus is on sustainable growth and cost reduction.

The audited consolidated financial statements are available for download on the Investor Relations website under https://www.advancedblockchain.com/investor-relations.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and fostering innovation in various ecosystems and markets within the industry.

For further information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.



Disclaimer:

Deviation may occur, among other things, due to the tax classification of business transactions, improvement rights, or performance-based commissions. Past values do not allow predictions for the future.



Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com