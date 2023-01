EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Result Share Buyback

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Share Buyback

Advanced Blockchain AG: Result Share Buyback



25.01.2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST

In the course of the share buyback offer, which ran until yesterday, 293,156 shares were tendered to the Company, which means that the volume offered was only partially utilized. All tendered shares will be acquired at a purchase price of EUR 3.10 per share.



The Company intends to hold the treasury shares in its own portfolio for the longer term.



"In view of the Company's portfolio and with special consideration of the recent positive market developments, we are confident to have increased the value of the Company with the buyback offer" said Simon Telian, CEO of Advanced Blockchain AG.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.



For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.