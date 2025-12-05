EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Successful Completion of Token Generation Event of Portfolio company Talisman

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

05.12.2025 / 14:16 CET/CEST

Berlin, December 5, 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("ABAG", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading investor and innovation partner in the blockchain sector, announces the successful completion of the Token Generation Event (“TGE”) of its portfolio company Talisman ($SEEK).

Successful Launch of the $SEEK Token

The $SEEK TGE of Talisman took place on December 5, 2025, with $SEEK launching as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum Mainnet. At launch, $SEEK was listed on Kucoin, MEXC and Uniswap. As part of its investment, Advanced Blockchain AG through its subsidiary Incredulous Labs, received 693,361 $SEEK tokens. The launch valued Talisman at a fully diluted valuation of approximately 60 million USD.

A Multichain Web3 Wallet with Strong Ecosystem Momentum

Talisman is a multi-chain Web3 wallet that gives users a secure and intuitive self-custody experience, unlocking a universe of applications on various ecosystems. Originally focused on Polkadot and Kusama, Talisman now supports numerous chains and more than 900 networks — including Ethereum (EVM networks), Polkadot/Substrate ecosystems, and Solana — allowing users to manage assets, staking, NFTs and dApps from a single interface.

Designed for simplicity, Talisman helps users safely interact with a wide range of on-chain use cases while continuing to expand its multi-chain coverage. As a rapidly growing wallet solution in Web3, it aims to provide an open and user-focused gateway to decentralized applications across the broader crypto landscape. With over 150,000 users, Talisman continues to build a strong presence among blockchain users seeking secure and seamless multi-chain access.

Will Deeb, COO of Talisman, stated: “The success of the $SEEK TGE marks an important milestone for Talisman and our community. We are rapidly transforming our Web3 wallet solution to include agent-driven infra that brings institutional-grade, automated yield strategies straight to users across 900+ chains. We are grateful for the continued trust and support from our investors and users as we enter the next phase of growth.”

Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain, commented: “Talisman has demonstrated strong alignment between product execution and market demand since its inception. The successful $SEEK TGE reinforces the market’s confidence in Talisman’s vision, product depth, and execution. We are proud to support a team that continues to deliver real utility and market impact.”

Recent Achievements and Strategic Development

Talisman’s user base has evolved significantly over recent months, and the wallet has become the leading wallet in the Bittensor ecosystem—validating strong product-market fit and fast-growing demand from TAO users. The wallet already drives more than $300 million in monthly Bittensor swap volume, supported by a robust product roadmap designed to capture further momentum. In addition, Talisman has launched its own Bittensor subnet, SN45, built in partnership with one of the largest and most respected validators in the Bittensor network. This milestone highlights Talisman’s ambition to become not only a gateway for users, but also an active infrastructure contributor within key Web3 ecosystems.



Beyond Bittensor, Talisman continues to expand its multichain footprint. Following the successful rollout of Solana wallet integration a few months ago, the platform has seen steady organic growth in new accounts, indicating increasing adoption by Solana users. Talisman is now focused on deepening partnerships across the Solana ecosystem and scaling targeted marketing initiatives.

About Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovation in various ecosystems and markets within the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com