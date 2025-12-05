Advanced Blockchain Aktie

Advanced Blockchain für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M93V / ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.12.2025 14:16:54

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Successful Completion of Token Generation Event of Portfolio company Talisman

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Advanced Blockchain AG: Successful Completion of Token Generation Event of Portfolio company Talisman

05.12.2025 / 14:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG: Successful Completion of Token Generation Event of Portfolio company Talisman

Berlin, December 5, 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("ABAG", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading investor and innovation partner in the blockchain sector, announces the successful completion of the Token Generation Event (“TGE”) of its portfolio company Talisman ($SEEK).

Successful Launch of the $SEEK Token

The $SEEK TGE of Talisman took place on December 5, 2025, with $SEEK launching as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum Mainnet. At launch, $SEEK was listed on Kucoin, MEXC and Uniswap. As part of its investment, Advanced Blockchain AG through its subsidiary Incredulous Labs, received 693,361 $SEEK tokens. The launch valued Talisman at a fully diluted valuation of approximately 60 million USD.

A Multichain Web3 Wallet with Strong Ecosystem Momentum

Talisman is a multi-chain Web3 wallet that gives users a secure and intuitive self-custody experience, unlocking a universe of applications on various ecosystems. Originally focused on Polkadot and Kusama, Talisman now supports numerous chains and more than 900 networks — including Ethereum (EVM networks), Polkadot/Substrate ecosystems, and Solana — allowing users to manage assets, staking, NFTs and dApps from a single interface.

Designed for simplicity, Talisman helps users safely interact with a wide range of on-chain use cases while continuing to expand its multi-chain coverage. As a rapidly growing wallet solution in Web3, it aims to provide an open and user-focused gateway to decentralized applications across the broader crypto landscape. With over 150,000 users, Talisman continues to build a strong presence among blockchain users seeking secure and seamless multi-chain access.

Will Deeb, COO of Talisman, stated: “The success of the $SEEK TGE marks an important milestone for Talisman and our community. We are rapidly transforming our Web3 wallet solution to include agent-driven infra that brings institutional-grade, automated yield strategies straight to users across 900+ chains. We are grateful for the continued trust and support from our investors and users as we enter the next phase of growth.”

Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain, commented: “Talisman has demonstrated strong alignment between product execution and market demand since its inception. The successful $SEEK TGE reinforces the market’s confidence in Talisman’s vision, product depth, and execution. We are proud to support a team that continues to deliver real utility and market impact.”

Recent Achievements and Strategic Development

Talisman’s user base has evolved significantly over recent months, and the wallet has become the leading wallet in the Bittensor ecosystem—validating strong product-market fit and fast-growing demand from TAO users. The wallet already drives more than $300 million in monthly Bittensor swap volume, supported by a robust product roadmap designed to capture further momentum. In addition, Talisman has launched its own Bittensor subnet, SN45, built in partnership with one of the largest and most respected validators in the Bittensor network. This milestone highlights Talisman’s ambition to become not only a gateway for users, but also an active infrastructure contributor within key Web3 ecosystems.

Beyond Bittensor, Talisman continues to expand its multichain footprint. Following the successful rollout of Solana wallet integration a few months ago, the platform has seen steady organic growth in new accounts, indicating increasing adoption by Solana users. Talisman is now focused on deepening partnerships across the Solana ecosystem and scaling targeted marketing initiatives.

About Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovation in various ecosystems and markets within the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

Contact:
ir@advancedblockchain.com

 


05.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: +4930403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2241212

 
End of News EQS News Service

2241212  05.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Advanced Blockchain AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Advanced Blockchain AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Advanced Blockchain AG 2,84 4,80% Advanced Blockchain AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:38 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06:17 KW 49: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.12.25 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
05.12.25 KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen