Advanced Blockchain Aktie
WKN DE: A0M93V / ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
|
05.12.2025 14:16:54
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Successful Completion of Token Generation Event of Portfolio company Talisman
|
EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG
/ Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Advanced Blockchain AG: Successful Completion of Token Generation Event of Portfolio company Talisman
Berlin, December 5, 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("ABAG", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading investor and innovation partner in the blockchain sector, announces the successful completion of the Token Generation Event (“TGE”) of its portfolio company Talisman ($SEEK).
Successful Launch of the $SEEK Token
The $SEEK TGE of Talisman took place on December 5, 2025, with $SEEK launching as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum Mainnet. At launch, $SEEK was listed on Kucoin, MEXC and Uniswap. As part of its investment, Advanced Blockchain AG through its subsidiary Incredulous Labs, received 693,361 $SEEK tokens. The launch valued Talisman at a fully diluted valuation of approximately 60 million USD.
A Multichain Web3 Wallet with Strong Ecosystem Momentum
Talisman is a multi-chain Web3 wallet that gives users a secure and intuitive self-custody experience, unlocking a universe of applications on various ecosystems. Originally focused on Polkadot and Kusama, Talisman now supports numerous chains and more than 900 networks — including Ethereum (EVM networks), Polkadot/Substrate ecosystems, and Solana — allowing users to manage assets, staking, NFTs and dApps from a single interface.
Designed for simplicity, Talisman helps users safely interact with a wide range of on-chain use cases while continuing to expand its multi-chain coverage. As a rapidly growing wallet solution in Web3, it aims to provide an open and user-focused gateway to decentralized applications across the broader crypto landscape. With over 150,000 users, Talisman continues to build a strong presence among blockchain users seeking secure and seamless multi-chain access.
Will Deeb, COO of Talisman, stated: “The success of the $SEEK TGE marks an important milestone for Talisman and our community. We are rapidly transforming our Web3 wallet solution to include agent-driven infra that brings institutional-grade, automated yield strategies straight to users across 900+ chains. We are grateful for the continued trust and support from our investors and users as we enter the next phase of growth.”
Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain, commented: “Talisman has demonstrated strong alignment between product execution and market demand since its inception. The successful $SEEK TGE reinforces the market’s confidence in Talisman’s vision, product depth, and execution. We are proud to support a team that continues to deliver real utility and market impact.”
Recent Achievements and Strategic Development
Talisman’s user base has evolved significantly over recent months, and the wallet has become the leading wallet in the Bittensor ecosystem—validating strong product-market fit and fast-growing demand from TAO users. The wallet already drives more than $300 million in monthly Bittensor swap volume, supported by a robust product roadmap designed to capture further momentum. In addition, Talisman has launched its own Bittensor subnet, SN45, built in partnership with one of the largest and most respected validators in the Bittensor network. This milestone highlights Talisman’s ambition to become not only a gateway for users, but also an active infrastructure contributor within key Web3 ecosystems.
About Advanced Blockchain AG
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovation in various ecosystems and markets within the industry.
For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.
Contact:
05.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|+4930403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2241212
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2241212 05.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Advanced Blockchain AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Advanced Blockchain AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|2,84
|4,80%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.