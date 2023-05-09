EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain announces new project

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Market Launch/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain announces new project



09.05.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST

Ecosystem Update April 23

Advanced Blockchain announces new project

AB Capital AI: Data aggregator delivering automated token selection and research

peaq partners with Fetch.ai and with Fraunhofer

NEAR network has reached a new record of active accounts and announced the launch of their mobile app on the mainnet

09. Mai 2023 - Advanced Blockchain AG (AB, Scale Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator, architect and investor for the blockchain industry, announces its latest product innovation: AB Capital AI. This revolutionary product is a data aggregator that employs state-of-the-art AI technology to deliver automated token selection and research. AB Capital AI will primarily cater to institutional investors and encompass an extensive array of crypto sectors, including but not limited to DeFi, Gaming, NFTs, and DAOs.

Simon Telian, CEO of AB, comments: We believe that AB Capital AI will be bringing significant value to the crypto investment landscape, providing institutional investors with unparalleled access to real-time data and insights to make informed decisions. Mr. Markowsky has already proposed some great ideas that will further enhance the product and set it apart from the competition. At this stage of our companys development, our product reflects the culmination of our industry expertise, robust investor network, and meticulous research team. It is basically the essence of our activity over the last 5 years and a logical step for us to take.



Ecosystem Update

Composable Finance / Picasso

The Composable Finance team has announced mainnet testing of KSM/DOT bridge via Centauri using the IBC protocol. This breakthrough enables seamless token flow between Polkadot and Kusama blockchains, unlocking new possibilities for cross-chain interoperability. Also, the team is collaborating with Skip to distribute cross-ecosystem MEV equitably, optimizing cross-chain message passing among multiple ecosystems.

peaq / Krest

peaq has made progress on several fronts, with Krest completing the first batch drop. peaq also integrated with Fetch.ai for AI-based process automation, and Fraunhofer-led AI project will store EV battery digital twins on peaq network.

Pendulum

Pendulum and LINK have partnered to promote digital financial services in Africa. Pendulum has also collaborated with various wallet providers like Polkadot. JS, Talisman, Subwallet, Nova & Fearless Wallet, and Polkagate, to offer a range of options for managing digital assets.

Panoptic



Panoptic started frontend engineering work in January and just showed the product's first live demo to the world at ETH Denver 2023! With this major milestone achieved, it's clear that the team is well on track on their roadmap towards a successful launch.

The Panoptic team participated in the Cornell Blockchain conference and held a well-received public event where they showcased their product demo.

Arweave

Rareweave, a new NFT marketplace built on Arweave, has been introduced, enabling users to explore digital artwork and meet artistic cravings without leaving the Arweave ecosystem..

Manta Network

The Manta team has been actively onboarding partners from various sectors:

These partnerships showcase the team's commitment to building a strong ecosystem and driving innovation in various business areas.

NEAR Protocol

Messari.io reported a new record in active accounts on the NEAR network, which has a fast-growing development community and a high number of validators. The NEAR mobile app has also been launched on the mainnet.

The NEAR team participated in various events, including Consensus, Namaste Web3, and Hong Kong Web3 festival, showcasing the network's potential. Additionally, NEAR has partnered with Nansen to provide advanced tools for dApp developers and investors, giving them access to real-time data on transactions, addresses, network activity, and other data-driven solutions.

Industry Update

In April 2023, the industry saw significant regulatory advancements, including Germany's announcement of the "Future Financing Act" and the European Parliament's approval of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations. The "Future Financing Act" aims to establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of electronic securities using blockchain technology with the aim of making the German capital market more contemporary and productive, and attracting increased private capital for future investments. Although this news is not directly related to crypto markets, it signifies progress in the tokenization of real-world assets.

Additionally, the MiCA regulations will offer a unified approach to regulating crypto assets across all EU member states, covering different sub-areas of the crypto market. The activation process for the regulations is expected to take between twelve to eighteen months before the complete enforcement of the rules.

These developments represent a positive indication for the adoption of digital currencies, which experts consider to be in an early and dynamic stage of development.

