EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain: Sebastian Markowsky becomes Advisor and Venture Partner

Advanced Blockchain: Sebastian Markowsky becomes Advisor and Venture Partner



24.04.2023 / 08:38 CET/CEST

Advanced Blockchain: Sebastian Markowsky becomes Advisor and Venture Partner

The former GP Bullhound Director will be responsible for accelerating the development of new business areas

Long-term partner to leading institutional investors and global tech companies

Currently CSO and Executive Vice President at the world leader in compliance software for cash to crypto solutions

24 April 2023 Advanced Blockchain AG (AB, Scale Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator, architect and investor for the blockchain industry announces that Sebastian Markowsky is joining the leadership team as an Advisor and Venture Partner as of 1 May 2023.

Sebastian Markowsky is an experienced investment banker and skilled dealmaker in the fintech industry, and has a proven track record advising top fintech and software companies on securing global deals. As a committed, long-term partner to influential tech entrepreneurs and forward-thinking individuals, his focus lies in digital assets, blockchain, decentralized business models, and cutting-edge technology. In the past, Markowsky has worked for several notable venture capital firms and banks, including GP Bullhound, Blockchain Valley Ventures, and Deutsche Bank. He currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Vice President at the American firm Coinsource - the world leader in banking-grade Bitcoin ATMs compliance software solutions.

Simon Telian, CEO of AB comments: Mr. Markoswky brings not only an excellent track record of commercializing innovative ideas to Advanced Blockchain, but also an impressive network of investors and entrepreneurs. His track record will strengthen our relationships with corporate partners while helping to expand our investor network. Sebastian Markowsky joins us at an exciting time and will be responsible for accelerating new business opportunities for the company.

Sebastian Markowsky comments: I have known Mr. Telian and his team for a long time now and from the beginning have been impressed by their innovative model of incubating and launching new businesses. Advanced Blockchain has proven itself as the leading web3 incubator in Europe and Im very excited to be joining the team to advise on the establishment of new business units in the future.

Markowsky holds a Diploma with majors in Finance and Real Estate Economics from European Business School (EBS) in Oestrich-Winkel and an Executive MBA from Columbia University New York. He also is a founding member of the International Token Standard Association (ITSA).

The focus of Markowsky´s role within AB will be mainly focused on corporate finance advisory, but also on investor communication.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.