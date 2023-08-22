EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain: Supervisory Board extends contract with Chief Executive Officer Simon Telian

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous

Advanced Blockchain: Supervisory Board extends contract with Chief Executive Officer Simon Telian



22.08.2023 / 08:46 CET/CEST

CEO contract successfully extended until 31.12.2026

Sebastian Markowsky and Håkan Saltin are new members of the Supervisory Board

August 22, 2023 - The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG has decided to extend the existing Management Board contract of Simon Telian (Chief Executive Officer/CEO) until 31.12.2026. Simon Telian has already been a member of the Management Board since April 15, 2021 and CEO since August 31, 2022.

Marek Kotewicz, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG: I am very pleased that we were able to extend Simon Telians contract as Chief Executive Officer. Simon has proven to be an extremely reliable leader, especially in difficult times with high Inflation rates and strong volatility in the blockchain and equity markets. Therefore, we are looking forward to an unaltered successful and trustful cooperation with continuity, vision, and sensitivity in leadership. This will enable us to continue the growth course of our company in a sustainable and future-oriented manner.

The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG currently comprises five members. Sebastian Markowsky and Håkan Saltin haven been appointed by court decision as new members after Sam Winkel und Marcus Deetz resigned from their office.

Håkan Saltin has expertise from leading positions in telecommunications as well as in founding and managing very successful companies such as CLX Communications which is now listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange as Sinch. He is also Co-Founder and CTO of Radtonics.

In addition, Advanced Blockchain announced that Scherzer & Co. AG have further increased their investment in Advanced Blockchain. This also adds to their direct stake in Advanced Blockchains portfolio company Peaq Technology GmbH.

Important events for Advanced Blockchain in the 2023 financial year:

August 22, 2023 - Annual General Meeting

September 2023 - Publication of the half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2023

November 27-29, 2023 - Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2023, Frankfurt

ir@advancedblockchain.com

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.