EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain with preliminary figures for 2022

03.05.2023 09:25:35

Advanced Blockchain with preliminary figures for 2022

03.05.2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Net Sales: 17.7m
  • EBITDA more than 580.000
  • EBIT more than 560.000
  • Net Cash more than 4.3m

3 May 2023 Advanced Blockchain AG (AB, Scale Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator, architect and investor for the blockchain industry announces, despite of massively challenging market environments, only a slight decrease in Net Sales, according to preliminary and unaudited figures.

According to these figures, Net Sales came out at 17.69m (FY 2022: 17.98m ), EBITDA stood at more than 580k (FY 2022: 6.3m ) and EBIT at more than 560k (FY 2022: 6.2m ). This significant reduction in EBITDA and EBIT comes down to massive turmoils in crypto markets. Net Cash stood at roughly 4.3m at the end of December 2022.

Simon Telian, CEO of AB comments: Our investments and our group strategy showed impressive crisis resilience in 2022 on top level. Given the various challenges, we are satisfied with our results and current fiscal year also kicked off very promising. So we continue our successful path also in 2023, with a clear focus on margins and an increase in efficiency.

The audited, consolidated full-year report for 2022 will be published soon.

 

Contact:
IR@advancedblockchain.com

About Advanced Blockchain AG:
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

 


