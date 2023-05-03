EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain with preliminary figures for 2022

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Advanced Blockchain with preliminary figures for 2022



03.05.2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Advanced Blockchain with preliminary figures for 2022

Net Sales: 17.7m

EBITDA more than 580.000

EBIT more than 560.000

Net Cash more than 4.3m

3 May 2023 Advanced Blockchain AG (AB, Scale Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator, architect and investor for the blockchain industry announces, despite of massively challenging market environments, only a slight decrease in Net Sales, according to preliminary and unaudited figures.

According to these figures, Net Sales came out at 17.69m (FY 2022: 17.98m ), EBITDA stood at more than 580k (FY 2022: 6.3m ) and EBIT at more than 560k (FY 2022: 6.2m ). This significant reduction in EBITDA and EBIT comes down to massive turmoils in crypto markets. Net Cash stood at roughly 4.3m at the end of December 2022.

Simon Telian, CEO of AB comments: Our investments and our group strategy showed impressive crisis resilience in 2022 on top level. Given the various challenges, we are satisfied with our results and current fiscal year also kicked off very promising. So we continue our successful path also in 2023, with a clear focus on margins and an increase in efficiency.

The audited, consolidated full-year report for 2022 will be published soon.

