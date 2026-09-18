EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain's Portfolio Company peaq Partners with Top-5 Collaborative Robot Maker Doosan Robotics.

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Advanced Blockchain's Portfolio Company peaq Partners with Top-5 Collaborative Robot Maker Doosan Robotics.



18.09.2026 / 09:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Advanced Blockchain's Portfolio Company peaq Partners with Top-5 Collaborative Robot Maker Doosan Robotics. Berlin, September 18, 2026 - Advanced Blockchain AG ('ABAG', Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership between its portfolio company peaq and Doosan Robotics. Doosan Robotics is one of the world's five largest makers of collaborative robots and part of Doosan Group, South Korea's oldest company, with robots working in 45 countries. Its goal is simple: give every robot a track record that proves how well it works, so it can be financed and insured based on its own performance instead of the buyer's credit.



The first Doosan robot is already being tested on peaq's infrastructure, peaqOS. More robots will follow in the coming months. Once a robot runs on peaqOS, it gets its own digital identity and wallet. It builds a performance record based on real data, such as how much it works and how well it performs. This record works like a credit score for the robot. The robot can also use this record to make payments, access services, and earn extra income by selling spare capacity, such as unused computing power. All data stays on the robot itself and is processed locally at the customer's site. peaq never collects or stores the raw data — only proof that the robot performed well, without revealing what the robot actually saw or did in detail.



Michael Ryu, Head of Europe at Doosan Robotics, said Physical AI is a key focus for the company. He pointed out further that customers buy a robot to handle their busiest hours, but pay for it around the clock. In his view, a modern robot should be able to prove its own performance and earn money during its idle hours, without sharing any private data. He added that peaq makes this possible and that Doosan plans to offer this to customers early, once testing is complete. Martin El-Khouri, Chief Business Officer at peaq, said the aim is to make a robot's track record understandable and useful for banks and insurers outside its usual environment. The partnership will move forward in four steps: testing the first robot now, a joint program with students at the Technical University of Munich that will lead to a hackathon in October, activating more robots afterwards, and finally offering financing across Doosan's full robot range, building on financing partnerships peaq already has in place.



This development follows a strong few weeks for peaq. On September 7, 2026, peaq launched a major upgrade called Economics 2.0, which directly connects the activation of machines to its token, $PEAQ. Under this new model, every machine that joins the network locks up, or bonds, a certain amount of $PEAQ for as long as it stays active; when a machine leaves the network, half of its bonded tokens are permanently removed from circulation. The upgrade also created new, simpler rules for how newly issued $PEAQ and network fees are shared: a set share goes to the people securing the network, a share goes toward funding future growth, a share goes to peaq's treasury, and a share goes toward supporting new machines joining the network. Within about a week of launch, more than 1.43 million machines were activated under Economics 2.0, and close to 10.9 million $PEAQ tokens were locked into the network as a result.



One day after the upgrade, $PEAQ was also listed on the Solana blockchain through Sunrise, a service that connects tokens across different blockchains using Wormhole's technology. This listing means that $PEAQ is now available to Solana users directly, through Solana wallets, exchanges, and trading platforms, without needing to move to a different blockchain first. For peaq, this brings several concrete benefits: access to one of the largest and fastest-growing investor and developer communities in crypto, deeper liquidity and more trading venues for $PEAQ, and the ability to plug directly into Solana's fast, low-cost network and its growing number of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, where $PEAQ can potentially be used, traded, or built into new products. Sunrise has described the listing as introducing a new type of asset to Solana investors: tokens tied to real, working machines rather than purely digital projects, giving Solana's ecosystem further exposure to the DePIN and Physical AI sectors that partnerships like the one with Doosan are built on. Machines running peaqOS were already able to transact on Solana before the listing, through peaq's robotic.sh marketplace, where machines pay each other for services in the stablecoin $USDT. The Solana listing builds on that existing activity and gives $PEAQ a broader base of investors and platforms, strengthening the economic foundation now supporting partnerships like the one with Doosan. Live figures on machine activations and $PEAQ bonded under Economics 2.0 can be tracked at machines.peaq.xyz/economics.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Düsseldorf Primary Market, XETRA, ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to shaping the future of Web 3.0 and driving innovation across various ecosystems and markets within the sector.



Further information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.



Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com

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