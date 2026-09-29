EQS-News: AFYREN and Terrial renew their partnership for French-manufactured potash fertilizers

EQS-News: AFYREN SAS / Key word(s): Alliance

AFYREN and Terrial renew their partnership for French-manufactured potash fertilizers



29.09.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST

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AFYREN and Terrial today announce the renewal of their strategic partnership with the signing of a new multi-year fertilizer supply contract, worth several tens of millions of euros

This long-term contract strengthens both companies' commitment to making French agriculture more sustainable and less dependent on international fertilizer markets

Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, September 29, 2026, 07:45 am CEST - AFYREN, a greentech company that provides manufacturers with bio-based and low-carbon products through its unique fermentation technology based on a fully circular model, and Terrial, a leading French company in the field of organic and bio-based fertilizers and a subsidiary of Avril, announce the renewal of their strategic partnership.

Known for its bio-based acids, AFYREN also produces a fertilizer in France that is particularly rich in potassium; this fertilizer is processed and used by Terrial to formulate high-value-added fertilizers under the FORTI K+ brand. It meets the needs of a wide range of crops, particularly for fruit and vegetable farming, vineyards and major crops. FORTI K+ provides a sustainable, local source of potassium. It contributes to greater supply autonomy for agricultural players across various regions of France.

Since 2021, AFYREN has been partnered with Terrial, a major player in organic and sustainable fertilization in France. The AFYREN fertilizer, marketed as part of Terrial's range of innovative formulations, has been further developed to better meet market needs. Its compaction format is perfectly suited to the various spreading systems found on farms.

The renewal of the partnership through the signing of a new multi-year contract with an overall value of several tens of millions of euros marks a new milestone in this relationship. It covers a significant share of the fertilizer volumes produced by the AFYREN NEOXY plant, with Terrial holding exclusive marketing rights on French territory.

It reflects both companies’ commitment to developing a more sustainable French agricultural sector that is less dependent on international markets. At full capacity, the fertilizer supplied under this contract could meet nearly a quarter of France’s agricultural potassium sulfate needs and contribute fully to the country’s food sovereignty.

Nicolas SORDET, AFYREN’s CEO, stated: “Our high-value-added fertilizer, an important element of our circular model, combines economic value creation with support for an essential sector: agriculture. We are delighted to renew our partnership with Terrial, France’s leading provider of organic fertilizers.”

Ollivier PEAN, CEO of Terrial, said: “Through this partnership, we are proud to strengthen our ability to offer farmers and the agricultural sector new, sustainable fertilizer solutions tailored to all market segments and available throughout France. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to supporting the agricultural transition by providing resources that balance soil health, agronomic performance, and sustainability.”

About Terrial

A subsidiary of the Avril Group, Terrial has been supporting the agricultural sectors for 30 years with recognized expertise in sustainable fertilization, the valorization of bioresources, and the circular economy. A major player in this field in France, with nearly 800,000 tonnes valorized and €55 million in revenue, the company manufactures and markets fertilizers and soil conditioners for field crops, viticulture, arboriculture, and market gardening.

Its strength rests on 3 fundamental pillars: its deeply rooted network in France for sourcing renewable materials, its 2 plants producing formulated fertilizers, and its national distribution network backed by a network of local composting platforms.

Our mission: to capture, transform, and deliver high-performance, secure solutions to French agriculture. Beyond their agronomic value, our products provide French agricultural sectors with some of the levers needed to address the challenges of decarbonization (less extraction, less transport, and manufacturing in France), soil health, carbon storage, and water.

For more information, visit www.terrial.fr and follow us on LinkedIn at Terrial.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN’s proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company’s sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN’s competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company’s first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN also aims to serve many international markets through future expansions, particularly in Asia and the Americas.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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