EQS-News: AFYREN obtains FSSC22000 certification for its AFYREN NEOXY plant, recognizing excellence in food safety quality

EQS-News: AFYREN SAS / Key word(s): Sustainability

AFYREN obtains FSSC22000 certification for its AFYREN NEOXY plant, recognizing excellence in food safety quality



23.02.2026 / 07:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AFYREN obtains FSSC22000 certification for its AFYREN NEOXY plant, recognizing excellence in food safety quality

AFYREN's industrial site is certified for the “Production and processing of biobased monocarboxylic acids and their derivates for food and feed industries”

International certification corresponding to the highest standards of food safety, a guarantee of trust and performance for customers

Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, February 23, 2026, 07:30am CET - AFYREN, a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, announces that its plant AFYREN NEOXY has obtained FSSC 22000 certification, the benchmark for food safety quality.

FSSC 22000 is the highest level of quality certification in the global food industry, aligned with the ISO harmonized approach and structure for management systems. This certification is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), a guarantee of quality and compliance with the most stringent food safety standards. Its aim is to meet the growing demand for food safety and commits AFYREN to working daily on its “Food Safety Culture” within its management system, based on management commitment, communication, training, and continuous improvement.

This certification demonstrates AFYREN's proactive approach to food safety management and its ability to adapt processes to the regulatory frameworks of our sectors, both at the European and international level.

"FSSC 22000 certification is essential for long-term success in the agri-food market. It attests to our concrete commitment to continuous improvement and represents a guarantee of quality and performance for our partners and customers in the strategic sectors of human food, animal feed, and flavors. Along with the other certifications we have already obtained, or are in the process of obtaining, it strengthens the relationship of trust with all the players in our value chains," explains Joachim Merziger, Chief Commercial Officer of AFYREN.

This certification, issued by an independent third party after a thorough audit of the company's internal processes, is valid for three years. It will be subject to annual follow-up audits.

Across our business, every team shares responsibility for safeguarding food safety and maintaining consumer trust. This is part of the company's overall approach to quality and continuous improvement, with several additional certifications already obtained, or being obtained, for its products and management systems (ECOCERT, UAB, COSMOS, Responsible Care®, ISO 9001).

About Afyren

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN’s proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company’s sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN’s competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company’s first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a global leader in the sugar industry and is building its presence in the Americas, based on existing distribution agreements.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts