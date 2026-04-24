EQS-News: AFYREN receives €3 million grant from the Grand Est Region through the European Just Transition Fund

EQS-News: AFYREN SAS / Key word(s): Financing

AFYREN receives €3 million grant from the Grand Est Region through the European Just Transition Fund



24.04.2026 / 07:40 CET/CEST

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AFYREN receives €3 million grant from the Grand Est Region through the European Just Transition Fund

Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, April 24, 2026, 07:30am CEST - AFYREN, a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, receives a €3 million grant from the Grand Est Region through the European Just Transition Fund. Additionally, AFYREN reaches the milestones required to obtain the final payment of the grant awarded under Bpifrance’s France Relance call for projects.

The green transition extends beyond environmental goals to support models that reconcile economic performance, sustainable social impact, and resilience to external shocks. To address these challenges, the European Union has established the Just Transition Fund in the most strategic regions and sectors. In order to meet the actual needs of local territories, Europe has entrusted management of these funds to selected regions. In this context, AFYREN is proud to have been selected by the Grand Est Region to benefit from this support, which will contribute to financing performance investments at the AFYREN NEOXY plant, now 100% owned by AFYREN.

Nicolas SORDET, Chief Executive Officer of AFYREN, commented: “Recent geopolitical events have highlighted the vulnerability of economic models that are heavily dependent on oil and at the same time have underscored the relevance of alternative bio-based solutions. Driven by this long-term conviction, we have recently taken full ownership of our biorefinery and are diligently continuing with the execution of our investment program aimed at strengthening the performance of our industrial asset. The grant represents additional support in this context and is made even more meaningful as it comes from stakeholders committed to the economic vitality and resilience of the territories in which we operate.”

This grant illustrates the development potential of the biorefinery and, more broadly, the creation of value, jobs, and sustainable skills driven by our company, one of the few greentech players to have successfully crossed the threshold of industrial-scale production and commercialization.

It is also in recognition of this level of maturity, and thanks to the achievement of the defined milestones, that AFYREN received the final instalment of €2.2 million in March 2026 under Bpifrance’s “France Relance” grant, aimed at supporting strategic investments in critical sectors.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN’s proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company’s sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN’s competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company’s first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a global leader in the sugar industry and is building its presence in the Americas, based on existing distribution agreements.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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