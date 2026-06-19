EQS-News: Agenda items receive broad approval at the annual general meeting; Jan Oberbeck re-elected to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Agenda items receive broad approval at the annual general meeting; Jan Oberbeck re-elected to the Supervisory Board



19.06.2026 / 13:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SURTECO GROUP SE: Agenda items receive broad approval at the annual general meeting; Jan Oberbeck re-elected to the Supervisory Board

Munich, 19 June 2026 – At the Annual General Meeting, Wolfgang Moyses, CEO of SURTECO GROUP SE, provided an overview of developments in 2025 and the current business situation. Against the backdrop of persistently challenging market conditions and continued weak demand, the SURTECO Group generated sales of € 821.2 million in year 2025, down from € 856.6 million in the previous year. Excluding one-time items, such as the loss of sales from the impregnation business, which was discontinued last year, and negative currency effects, organic sales declined by 2% compared with the previous year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA adjusted) amounted to € 80.2 million, compared with € 95.3 million in the previous year.

With sales of € 208.4 million (previous year: € 222.3 million) and adjusted EBITDA of € 26.7 million (previous year: € 26.7 million), SURTECO got off to a good start in business year 2026. In the first quarter of 2026, the Group generated a consolidated profit of € 1.3 million, compared to a loss of € 5.1 million in the same period of the previous year. For year 2026, the Group expects sales of between € 780 million and € 830 million and adjusted EBITDA of between € 70 million and € 90 million.

The agenda items for the Annual General Meeting were approved by a large majority vote. Jan Oberbeck was re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The net loss for the year of SURTECO GROUP SE in 2025 has been offset by withdrawal from retained earnings. As a consequence, no proposal for payment of a dividend was submitted to the Annual General Meeting.

Further information on SURTECO GROUP SE and the company's Annual General Meeting, including the voting results, can be found on the Internet at

https://ir.surteco.com/annual-general-meeting.

Contact:

SURTECO GROUP SE

Martin Miller

Investor Relations

T: +49 8274 9988-508

www.surteco.com

ir@surteco.com





Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 24 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 821 million. The SURTECO Group's customers are primarily from the wood-based materials, flooring, and furniture industries, as well as the interior finishing sector.

More information on the company is available at: www.surteco.com

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments