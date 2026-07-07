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WKN DE: A1JQEX / ISIN: NL0010022307

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07.07.2026 09:49:33

EQS-News: AGM prior approval of potential delisting

EQS-News: Reliable African Energy N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Delisting
AGM prior approval of potential delisting

07.07.2026 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reliable African Energy N.V.:
Annual General Meeting granted prior approval to potential delisting from the Hamburg Stock Exchange

Pretoria, South Africa / Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 7 July 2026

 

Reliable African Energy N.V. (the Company) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Amsterdam, the general meeting approved all agenda items, including agenda item 8 granting prior approval to a potential delisting of the Company from the High-Risk Market / Freiverkehr of the Hamburg Stock Exchange.

 

The prior approval was sought as a resolution of the Management Board, subject to approval of the Supervisory Board, to delist the shares of the Company requires approval from the general meeting within the meaning of Section 2:107a(1) of the Dutch Civil Code. On the date hereof, no resolution of the Management Board to pursue or implement a delisting has been adopted, and the prior approval does not oblige the Management Board to pursue a delisting.

 

The main reasons for considering a potential delisting are the limited liquidity in the Company’s shares, the limited practical benefit of maintaining a public trading facility, the associated recurring costs and administrative burden, the limited size and investment holding structure of the Company, and the objective of reducing costs and preserving long-term value for the Company and its shareholders.

 

If the listing were to be terminated, the Company’s shares would no longer be tradable on the Hamburg Stock Exchange, liquidity and price transparency may decrease further, and shareholders wishing to sell shares may need to identify a buyer privately or through other arrangements, if available. The Company does not currently expect to offer shareholders a buy-back of shares prior to any delisting. Shareholders would continue to hold their shares and retain the rights attached to those shares under applicable law and the Company’s articles of association.

 

The Company has not undertaken an analysis of the individual legal, financial, accounting, tax or other consequences of a potential delisting for shareholders. As the Company’s shares are bearer shares, the Company cannot identify shareholders or assess their individual circumstances. Following a delisting, there may no longer be a publicly available stock exchange price for the Company’s shares. Shareholders are advised to consult their own independent professional advisers.

 

If the Management Board resolves at a later stage to pursue a delisting, such resolution will be subject to approval of the Supervisory Board and will be implemented with due observance of applicable requirements. The Company will inform shareholders in a timely manner if such a decision is taken.

 

Contact:

Reliable African Energy N.V.
210 Amarand Ave, Pegasus Building 1
Menlyn Maine, Pretoria, Gauteng
South Africa, 0181
Email: info@reliableafricanenergy.com
Website: www.reliableafricanenergy.com

 


07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Reliable African Energy N.V.
210 Amarand Ave Pegasus Building 1 Menlyn Maine Waterkloof Glen Ext 2
0181 Pretoria
South Africa
E-mail: info@reliableafricanenergy.com
Internet: www.reliableafricanenergy.com
ISIN: NL0010022307
WKN: A1JQEX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2360684

 
End of News EQS News Service

2360684  07.07.2026 CET/CEST

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