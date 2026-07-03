EQS-News: AGRANA Annual General Meeting votes for a dividend of €0.35

EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend

AGRANA Annual General Meeting votes for a dividend of €0.35



03.07.2026 / 17:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The 39th Ordinary Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today voted to pay out a dividend for the 2025|26 financial year in the amount of €0.35 per share (prior year dividend: € 0.70 per share). The date for payment of the dividend is 13 July 2026. AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy that is geared to continuity. The dividends are based on the result as well as on the Group’s cash flow and debt situation, while simultaneously maintaining a solid balance sheet structure.

During the Annual General Meeting, AGRANA CEO Stephan Büttner presented the results of the 2025|26 financial year, which reflected the year’s political uncertainties and unstable economic situation as well as the volatility on the energy and commodities markets. However, AGRANA was still able to generate a respectable operating profit on the back of a very good development in the Food & Beverage Solutions business area. AGRANA is also on track to meet its targets set in the multi-year NEXT YEAR corporate strategy with the savings made in the 2025|26 financial year. The positive development seen in the first quarter of the 2026|27 financial year shows that the efficiency measures introduced have already begun to take effect, stabilising operating performance in key production and sales markets.

The members of the Management Board, Stephan Büttner (CEO), Franz Ennser and Stephan Meeder, as well as the members of the Supervisory Board, were all granted discharge from liability for the 2025|26 financial year. Furthermore, as a result of the departure of Claudia Süssenbacher, Petra Peni, Head of Legal at Raiffeisenlandesbank NÖ-WIEN AG and Raiffeisen-Holding NÖ-WIEN reg Gen mbH, was voted onto the Supervisory Board.

With effect from 3 July 2026, the AGRANA Supervisory Board is therefore constituted as follows: Erwin Hameseder (Chairman), Niels Pörksen (1st Deputy Chairman), Petra Pani (2nd Deputy Chairwoman), Helmut Friedl, Andrea Gritsch, Ernst Karpfinger, Josef Pröll, Stefan Streng and the works’ council representatives Andrea Benischek, Thomas Buder, Andreas Klamler and Stephan Savic.

KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Vienna, was appointed to act as the auditor and Group auditor for the consolidated financial statements, as well as the auditor for the consolidated sustainability report for the 2026|27 financial year.



This press release is accessible in German and English at www.agrana.com.

For queries, please contact:



Markus Simak, Public Relations

+43 1 21137 12084, markus.simak@agrana.com



Hannes Haider, Investor Relations

+43 1 21137 12905, hannes.haider@agrana.com

