EQS-News: AGRANA finalises sale of Leopoldsdorf areal to PCS Holding

EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal

AGRANA finalises sale of Leopoldsdorf areal to PCS Holding (news with additional features)



26.06.2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AGRANA finalises sale of Leopoldsdorf areal to PCS Holding

AGRANA and PCS Holding, owned by the Swiss entrepreneur Peter Spuhler, have signed a contract relating to the sale of parts of the former sugar mill site in Leopoldsdorf, Marchfeld, in the presence of Lower Austrian Provincial Governor, Johanna Mikl-Leitner. Through the acquisition of this site covering around 50 hectares, PCS Holding is securing an attractive industrial site with long-term potential. Part of the plot of land is already leased to the rolling stock manufacturer Stadler who, since March 2026, has been operating a newly constructed factory building for commissioning, certifying and servicing modern rolling stock. Specifically, this site is used, among other purposes, to maintain Westbahn rapid-transit trains as well as for preparing type tests on the double-decker trains operated by Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB). AGRANA plans to continue using the Leopoldsdorf site as a sugar logistics hub.

Stephan Büttner, CEO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG: “We are delighted about the successful sale of the areal, about PCS Holding as our new neighbour in future and the associated prospects for the Leopoldsdorf site. For us, it wasn’t only the transaction which was a priority during the entire divestment process but particularly the question of how the site could continue to be used commercially in a practical way and therefore be able to make a sustainable contribution to the development of the region. That’s why we are particularly pleased to have found a new owner in Peter Spuhler who shares this goal. The site provides excellent prerequisites for a successful future: Besides its strategically favourable location, the areal has a direct connection to the railway network, which also provides significant logistical advantages.”

Erwin Hameseder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG: “Particularly in a geopolitically and commercially challenging environment, it is more important than ever to take on regional responsibility as well when making challenging decisions. The solution we have now found combines AGRANA’s strategic further development with new prospects for the future of the Leopoldsdorf site and the entire region. I would especially like to express my gratitude to the Provincial Governor, Johanna Mikl-Leitner and all those involved who facilitated this outcome in the interests of sustainable site development through their constructive contributions.”

Peter Spuhler, owner of PCS Holding: “Austria is an important market for us. That is why we are specifically expanding our presence here and have already created the capacity for the commissioning, certification and servicing of modern rolling stock in Austria by means of a new factory building for Stadler. The central location in the heart of Europe, the well-developed infrastructure as well as the size and commercial importance of the site provide excellent preconditions for sustainable investments. We believe this site offers considerable potential for future-oriented use and look forward to evaluating the next steps.”

Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Lower Austrian Provincial Governor: “Just over a year ago, there was considerable uncertainty in the region following the end of sugar production at the site. Today, we can see how this uncertainty has steadily given way to a new sense of confidence and future prospects. Concerning PCS Holding, we have a successful international entrepreneur investing in Leopoldsdorf and this therefore acts as a strong signal both for the Marchfeld region and for Lower Austria. After intensive negotiations, AGRANA and PCS Holding have effectivelly paved the way for a successful future at the former sugar mill site. This generates value added for the region and jobs directly on the local population’s doorsteps. Thank you, Peter. Lower Austria and the Marchfeld region are delighted to have you on board as an investor and friend. This is great news for the region and for the people who live and work here.”

Image (fotocredit: AGRANA)

Front row (seated, left to right): Stephan Büttner, Peter Spuhler. Back row (standing, left to right): Erwin Hameseder, Johanna Mikl-Leitner

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. With around 8,400 employees, the two business areas Food & Beverage Solutions and Agricultural Commodities & Specialities generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.2 billion at 50 production sites worldwide. Established in 1988, the company is the global market leader in fruit preparations and the world’s leading producer (and supplier) of apple juice concentrates and berry juice concentrates. AGRANA is the leading sugar company in Central and Eastern Europe and a major producer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as of bioethanol.

Media contact at AGRANA Group: Markus Simak | Tel.: +43 1 21137 12084 | Email: markus.simak@agrana.com

Media contact at PCS Holding: Marc Meschenmoser | Tel.: +41 76 508 38 37 | E-Mail: marc.meschenmoser@stadlerrail.com