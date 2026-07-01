EQS-News: AGRANA Preliminary results for the first quarter 2026|27

EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

AGRANA Preliminary results for the first quarter 2026|27



01.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

Vienna, 1 July 2026

Preliminary results for the first quarter 2026|27

As forecast, EBIT is significantly above the figure for the corresponding period of the previous year

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is today publishing its preliminary results for the first quarter 2026|27 (1 March to 31 May 2026), as announced in its financial calendar. The Group has made a strong start to the new business year 2026|27, and the operating profit (EBIT) is, as forecast, very significantly above the figure for the corresponding period of the previous year.

The AGRANA Group’s revenue in the first quarter 2026|27 amounted to € 855.3 million, slightly below the previous year’s figure, with the decline primarily attributable to lower volumes in the ACS – Sugar segment. EBIT amounted to € 35.4 million and was thus € 29.7 million higher than the previous year’s figure. The increase is attributable to significant improvements in operational performance in the ACS – Starch and ACS – Sugar segments, demonstrating that the measures implemented as part of the strategic initiatives in these areas are increasingly taking effect. The elimination of the one-off effects relating to restructuring measures in the comparative period also contributed to the improvement in earnings.

€ million Q1 2026|27 Q1 2025|26 Revenue 855.3 880.2 Operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures 33.2 25.7 Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 2.6 (1.6) Exceptional items (0.4) (18.4) Operating profit (EBIT) 35.4 5.7

AGRANA confirms its guidance for the full 2026|27 financial year: At Group level, EBIT is expected to be very significantly higher than in the previous year. The forecast remains unchanged at € 70 to 90 million. Group revenue is projected to show a slight increase.

The Group will publish further details on its business performance in the first quarter 2026|27 and more detailed information on the individual segments with the publication of the interim statement for the first quarter of 2026|27 on 9 July 2026, as planned.

This information is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.