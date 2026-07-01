AGRANA Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB37 / ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
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01.07.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: AGRANA Preliminary results for the first quarter 2026|27
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EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
Vienna, 1 July 2026
Preliminary results for the first quarter 2026|27
As forecast, EBIT is significantly above the figure for the corresponding period of the previous year
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is today publishing its preliminary results for the first quarter 2026|27 (1 March to 31 May 2026), as announced in its financial calendar. The Group has made a strong start to the new business year 2026|27, and the operating profit (EBIT) is, as forecast, very significantly above the figure for the corresponding period of the previous year.
The AGRANA Group’s revenue in the first quarter 2026|27 amounted to € 855.3 million, slightly below the previous year’s figure, with the decline primarily attributable to lower volumes in the ACS – Sugar segment. EBIT amounted to € 35.4 million and was thus € 29.7 million higher than the previous year’s figure. The increase is attributable to significant improvements in operational performance in the ACS – Starch and ACS – Sugar segments, demonstrating that the measures implemented as part of the strategic initiatives in these areas are increasingly taking effect. The elimination of the one-off effects relating to restructuring measures in the comparative period also contributed to the improvement in earnings.
AGRANA confirms its guidance for the full 2026|27 financial year: At Group level, EBIT is expected to be very significantly higher than in the previous year. The forecast remains unchanged at € 70 to 90 million. Group revenue is projected to show a slight increase.
The Group will publish further details on its business performance in the first quarter 2026|27 and more detailed information on the individual segments with the publication of the interim statement for the first quarter of 2026|27 on 9 July 2026, as planned.
This information is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.
01.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
|F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
|A-1020 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-21137-0
|Fax:
|+43-1-21137-12926
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@agrana.com
|Internet:
|www.agrana.com
|ISIN:
|AT000AGRANA3
|WKN:
|A2NB37
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2357320
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2357320 01.07.2026 CET/CEST
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