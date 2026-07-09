EQS-News: AGRANA reports a very significant increase in EBIT in the first quarter of 2026|27

EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results

AGRANA reports a very significant increase in EBIT in the first quarter of 2026|27



09.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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AGRANA Group: first quarter (Q1) key figures at a glance (1 March – 31 May, 2026)

Revenue: € 855.3 million (–2.8 %; Q1 2025|26: € 880.2 million)

EBIT: € 35.4 million (+521.1 %; Q1 2025|26: € 5.7 million)

EBIT margin: 4.1 % (Q1 2025|26: 0.6 %)

Consolidated profit/(loss) for the period: € 19.3 million (+344.3 %; Q1 2025|26: € -7.9 million)

Equity ratio: 45.3 % (February 28, 2026: 44.1 %)

As expected, the food and industrial goods group AGRANA recorded a very significant rise in earnings in the first quarter of 2026|27. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to € 35.4 million and was thus very significantly higher than the prior-year figure of € 5.7 million. Revenue declined slightly, by 2.8 % to € 855.3 million.

“We have made a solid start to the financial year, and we see the AGRANA Group in a strong position after the first quarter of 2026|27. It is particularly encouraging that the ACS – Starch and ACS – Sugar segments were able to significantly improve their contribution to earnings compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This shows that our measures to improve efficiency are taking effect, and that operational performance is stabilising in important production and sales markets. At the same time, the integration projects centred on AUSTRIA JUICE and Mercator-Emba are progressing according to plan. Both investments are progressing as expected and further strengthening our diversified business model in the Food & Beverage Solutions sector,” explains AGRANA’s CEO Stephan Büttner.

Segment Food & Beverage Solutions (FBS)

In the first quarter of 2026|27, the revenue in the FBS segment remained stable at the previous year’s level, at € 448.7 million. EBIT fell slightly to € 33.6 million (previous year: € 36.4 million) in the first three months of the financial year due to lower contribution margins in the beverages business.

ACS Segment – STARCH

The revenue in the ACS – Starch segment amounted to € 252.0 million in the first quarter of 2026|27, slightly below the figure for the corresponding period of the previous year. Sales trends for the main products were positive overall. EBIT amounted to € 10.4 million and was very significantly higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The main reason for this was the increase in margins in the Ethanol business.

Segment ACS – SUGAR

In the ACS – Sugar segment, the revenue in the first quarter of 2026|27 amounted to € 146.1 million, significantly lower than in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Higher sugar sales to retail customers were offset by significantly lower sales volumes in the industrial sector. EBIT in the first quarter of 2026|27 amounted to € –2.7 million and was thus significantly better than in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Due to significantly lower production costs resulting from the cost-saving and restructuring measures implemented over the past two financial years, coupled with relatively stable sugar sales prices, the operating result improved to € –2.6 million (Q1 2025|26: € –10.7 million).

Outlook



For the financial year 2026|27, AGRANA's operating profit (EBIT) at Group level is expected to be significantly higher than in the previous year. Group revenue is projected to show a slight increase.



In the context of the groupwide AGRANA NEXT LEVEL strategy, measures with a sustainable annual cost-saving effect of up to € 110 million are to be implemented in the financial year 2026|27.



The Group’s total investment volume is expected to amount to around € 113 million, slightly higher than the figure for 2025|26, but below the planned level of depreciation (around € 117 million).

For detailed financial information, please see the interim statement for the first quarter of 2026|27 at https://www.agrana.com/en/ir/ .

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. With around 8,400 employees, the two business areas Food & Beverage Solutions and Agricultural Commodities & Specialities generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.2 billion at 50 production sites worldwide. Established in 1988, the company is the global market leader in fruit preparations and the world’s leading producer (and supplier) of apple juice concentrates and berry juice concentrates. AGRANA is the leading sugar company in Central and Eastern Europe and a major producer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as of bioethanol.



For queries, please contact:



Markus Simak, Public Relations

+43 1 21137 12084, markus.simak@agrana.com



Hannes Haider, Investor Relations

+43 1 21137 12905, hannes.haider@agrana.com



This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.