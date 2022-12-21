|
21.12.2022 12:10:04
EQS-News: AGRANA successfully places an ESG-rating-linked Schuldschein Loan Agreement with a volume of 235 million and maturities of 3, 5 and 7 years
|
EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Financing
AGRANA successfully places an ESG-rating-linked Schuldschein Loan Agreement with a volume of 235 million and maturities of 3, 5 and 7 years
For the first time in its history, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG successfully placed an ESG-rating-linked Schuldschein Loan Agreement with a volume of 235 million on the euro capital market in December 2022.
The transaction was exceedingly well received by investors despite the extremely challenging overall market environment. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed due to the high level of demand, as a result of which the volume of 100 million originally planned was increased to 235 million. The bonded loan was tendered with maturities of three, five and seven years at both fixed and floating coupons. The spread of all tranches was at the lower end of the marketing range. The ESG performance of the AGRANA Group, determined on the basis of an independent ESG rating issued by International Shareholder Services, leads to an interested rate adjusted sustainability markup or deduction.
The funds from the Schuldschein Loan Agreement will be used for general corporate financing purposes as well as to refinance existing long-term loans.
This financing instrument is a key element for safeguarding the liquidity of our group in an extremely volatile environment characterised by rising interest rates, says CFO Stephan Büttner commenting on the successful transaction.
The transaction was arranged by Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba), UniCredit Bank AG, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank and Raiffeisen Bank International.
About AGRANA
AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,000 employees at 55 production sites worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately 2.9 billion. The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and also a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being a key manufacturer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as organic Ethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugar companies in Central and Eastern Europe.
This press release is available at https://www.agrana.com/en/.
21.12.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
|F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
|A-1020 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-21137-0
|Fax:
|+43-1-21137-12926
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@agrana.com
|Internet:
|www.agrana.com
|ISIN:
|AT000AGRANA3
|WKN:
|A2NB37
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1518999
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1518999 21.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AGRANAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AGRANAmehr Analysen
|28.04.22
|AGRANA neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|25.01.22
|AGRANA neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|06.05.21
|AGRANA neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|14.07.20
|AGRANA buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|24.01.19
|AGRANA buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|28.04.22
|AGRANA neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|25.01.22
|AGRANA neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|06.05.21
|AGRANA neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|14.07.20
|AGRANA buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|24.01.19
|AGRANA buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|24.01.19
|AGRANA buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|29.03.18
|AGRANA kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|19.03.18
|AGRANA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.01.18
|AGRANA kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.09.17
|AGRANA accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|28.04.22
|AGRANA neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|25.01.22
|AGRANA neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|06.05.21
|AGRANA neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|14.07.20
|AGRANA buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|08.01.19
|AGRANA neutral
|Erste Group Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AGRANA
|14,85
|0,34%